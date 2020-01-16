WTA Adelaide Results

Thursday

At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre

Adelaide, Australia

Purse: $546,355

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Adelaide International at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Felix Auger-Aliassime (2), Canada, def. Alex Bolt, Australia, 6-3, 6-0.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Danielle Collins, United States, def. Belinda Bencic (4), Switzerland, 6-3, 6-1.

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Marketa Vondrousova (8), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Semifinal

Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Aryna Sabalenka (6), Belarus, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Women’s Doubles

Semifinal

Xu Yifan, China, and Nicole Melichar (1), United States, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

