Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

WTA Adelaide Results

January 16, 2020 9:31 pm
 
< a min read
      

Thursday

At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre

Adelaide, Australia

Purse: $546,355

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Adelaide International at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Felix Auger-Aliassime (2), Canada, def. Alex Bolt, Australia, 6-3, 6-0.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Danielle Collins, United States, def. Belinda Bencic (4), Switzerland, 6-3, 6-1.

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Marketa Vondrousova (8), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Semifinal

Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Aryna Sabalenka (6), Belarus, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Advertisement

Women’s Doubles

Semifinal

Xu Yifan, China, and Nicole Melichar (1), United States, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending