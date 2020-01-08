WTA Auckland Results

Wednesday

At ASB Tennis Centre

Auckland, New Zealand

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (AP) _ Results Wednesday from ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round Of 16

Amanda Anisimova (3), United States, def. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 6-2, 6-4.

Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Cori Gauff, United States, 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Serena Williams, United States, and Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, def. Johanna Larsson, Sweden, and Caroline Dolehide (1), United States, 6-2, 6-1.

