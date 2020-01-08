WTA Auckland Results

Wednesday
At ASB Tennis Centre
Auckland, New Zealand
Purse: $251,750
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (AP) _ Results Wednesday from ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round Of 16
Amanda Anisimova (3), United States, def. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 6-2, 6-4.
Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Cori Gauff, United States, 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinal
Serena Williams, United States, and Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, def. Johanna Larsson, Sweden, and Caroline Dolehide (1), United States, 6-2, 6-1.
