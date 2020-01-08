Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WTA Auckland Results

January 8, 2020 12:42 pm
 
< a min read
      

Wednesday

At ASB Tennis Centre

Auckland, New Zealand

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (AP) _ Results Wednesday from ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round Of 16

Amanda Anisimova (3), United States, def. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 6-2, 6-4.

Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Cori Gauff, United States, 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Serena Williams, United States, and Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, def. Johanna Larsson, Sweden, and Caroline Dolehide (1), United States, 6-2, 6-1.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|9 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1945: US invades Luzon in Philippines