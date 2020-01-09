WTA Auckland Results

Thursday

At ASB Tennis Centre

Auckland, New Zealand

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (AP) _ Results Thursday from ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round Of 16

Caroline Wozniacki (5), Denmark, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Alize Cornet, France, 6-0, 3-2, ret.

Serena Williams (1), United States, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Julia Goerges, Germany, and Caroline Garcia, France, 6-4, 6-1.

