Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WTA Auckland Results

January 9, 2020 7:05 pm
 
< a min read
      

Thursday

At ASB Tennis Centre

Auckland, New Zealand

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (AP) _ Results Thursday from ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round Of 16

Caroline Wozniacki (5), Denmark, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Alize Cornet, France, 6-0, 3-2, ret.

Serena Williams (1), United States, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Julia Goerges, Germany, and Caroline Garcia, France, 6-4, 6-1.

Advertisement

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program