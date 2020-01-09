WTA Auckland Results

Thursday
At ASB Tennis Centre
Auckland, New Zealand
Purse: $251,750
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (AP) _ Results Thursday from ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round Of 16
Caroline Wozniacki (5), Denmark, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.
Women’s Singles
Quarterfinal
Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Alize Cornet, France, 6-0, 3-2, ret.
Serena Williams (1), United States, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-4, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinal
Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Julia Goerges, Germany, and Caroline Garcia, France, 6-4, 6-1.
