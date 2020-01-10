Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WTA Auckland Results

January 10, 2020 11:13 pm
 
< a min read
      

Friday

At ASB Tennis Centre

Auckland, New Zealand

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (AP) _ Results Friday from ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Amanda Anisimova (3), United States, def. Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinal

Serena Williams, United States, and Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, def. Kirsten Flipkens and Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, 7-6 (9), 6-2.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program