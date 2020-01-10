WTA Auckland Results

Friday

At ASB Tennis Centre

Auckland, New Zealand

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (AP) _ Results Friday from ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Amanda Anisimova (3), United States, def. Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinal

Serena Williams, United States, and Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, def. Kirsten Flipkens and Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, 7-6 (9), 6-2.

