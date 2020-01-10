WTA Auckland Results

Friday
At ASB Tennis Centre
Auckland, New Zealand
Purse: $251,750
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (AP) _ Results Friday from ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Quarterfinal
Amanda Anisimova (3), United States, def. Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinal
Serena Williams, United States, and Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, def. Kirsten Flipkens and Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, 7-6 (9), 6-2.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.