WTA Auckland Results

Sunday

At ASB Tennis Centre

Auckland, New Zealand

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (AP) _ Results Sunday from ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Ann Li, United States, def. Usue Maitane Arconada, United States, 6-1, 7-5.

Varvara Lepchenko, United States, def. Caty McNally, United States, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Greet Minnen (6), Belgium, def. Isabella Shinikova, Bulgaria, 6-0, 6-1.

Camila Giorgi (4), Italy, def. Ysaline Bonaventure (8), Belgium, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-1.

