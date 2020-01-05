WTA Auckland Results

Sunday
At ASB Tennis Centre
Auckland, New Zealand
Purse: $251,750
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (AP) _ Results Sunday from ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Qualification
Ann Li, United States, def. Usue Maitane Arconada, United States, 6-1, 7-5.
Varvara Lepchenko, United States, def. Caty McNally, United States, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.
Greet Minnen (6), Belgium, def. Isabella Shinikova, Bulgaria, 6-0, 6-1.
Camila Giorgi (4), Italy, def. Ysaline Bonaventure (8), Belgium, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-1.
