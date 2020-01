WTA Hobart Results

By The Associated Press

Monday

At Hobart International Tennis Centre

Hobart, Australia

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

HOBART, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Hobart International at Hobart International Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round Of 32

Magda Linette (6), Poland, def. Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (9).

Veronika Kudermetova (5), Russia, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, def. Zhu Lin, China, 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-4, 6-1.

CiCi Bellis, United States, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 3-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Round Of 16

Vania King and Christina McHale, United States, def. Georgina Garcia Perez and Sara Sorribes Tormo (4), Spain, 6-2, 7-5.

