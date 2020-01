WTA Hobart Results

By The Associated Press

Tuesday

At Hobart International Tennis Centre

Hobart, Australia

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

HOBART, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Hobart International at Hobart International Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round Of 32

Garbine Muguruza (2), Spain, def. Wang Yafan, China, 6-1, 7-5.

Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-1, 6-1.

Elena Rybakina (3), Kazakhstan, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-1, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round Of 16

Veronika Kudermetova (5), Russia, def. CiCi Bellis, United States, 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Advertisement

Women’s Doubles

Round Of 16

Kateryna Bondarenko, Ukraine, and Sharon Fichman, Canada, def. Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (1), Taiwan, 2-6, 6-3, 10-4.

Sam Stosur and Lizette Cabrera, Australia, def. Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Makoto Ninomiya (3), Japan, 6-2, 3-6, 10-5.

Peng Shuai and Zhang Shuai (2), China, def. Jessica Moore and Astra Sharma, Australia, 6-4, 6-1.

Kirsten Flipkens and Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, def. Magda Linette, Poland, and Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, 7-5, 6-3.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.