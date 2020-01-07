Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WTA World Tour Brisbane Open Results

January 7, 2020 7:40 am
 
< a min read
      

Tuesday

At Queensland Tennis Centre

Brisbane, Australia

Purse: $1,500,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Brisbane International presented by Suncorp at Queensland Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round Of 32

Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, 6-4, 6-1.

Kiki Bertens (6), Netherlands, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

Petra Kvitova (5), Czech Republic, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, 2-6, 6-1, 6-0.

Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Maria Sharapova, Russia, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3).

Advertisement

Women’s Doubles

Round Of 16

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Sam Stosur and Ellen Perez, Australia, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 10-6.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|9 Winter Multi-Agency Federal Government...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1835: National debt reaches $0 for first time