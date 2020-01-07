WTA World Tour Brisbane Open Results

Tuesday
At Queensland Tennis Centre
Brisbane, Australia
Purse: $1,500,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Brisbane International presented by Suncorp at Queensland Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round Of 32
Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, 6-4, 6-1.
Kiki Bertens (6), Netherlands, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.
Petra Kvitova (5), Czech Republic, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, 2-6, 6-1, 6-0.
Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Maria Sharapova, Russia, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3).
Women’s Doubles
Round Of 16
Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Sam Stosur and Ellen Perez, Australia, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 10-6.
