WTA World Tour Brisbane Open Results

January 8, 2020 9:48 pm
 
Wednesday

At Queensland Tennis Centre

Brisbane, Australia

Purse: $1,500,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Brisbane International presented by Suncorp at Queensland Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Round Of 16

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, and Hsieh Su-wei (-1), Taiwan, def. Storm Sanders and Priscilla Hon, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, def. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, and Sloane Stephens, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

