WTA World Tour Brisbane Open Results

By The Associated Press

Friday

At Queensland Tennis Centre

Brisbane, Australia

Purse: $1,500,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Brisbane International presented by Suncorp at Queensland Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Karolina Pliskova (2), Czech Republic, def. Alison Riske, United States, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, and Hsieh Su-wei (-1), Taiwan, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-4.

