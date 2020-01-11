WTA World Tour Brisbane Open Results

Saturday

At Queensland Tennis Centre

Brisbane, Australia

Purse: $1,500,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Brisbane International presented by Suncorp at Queensland Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinal

Karolina Pliskova (2), Czech Republic, def. Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, 6-7 (10), 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinal

Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, and Ashleigh Barty, Australia, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, walkover.

