Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wyoming faces tough test vs No. 7 San Diego St.

January 7, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

No. 7 San Diego State (15-0, 4-0) vs. Wyoming (5-11, 0-4)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 San Diego State presents a tough challenge for Wyoming. Wyoming has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. San Diego State has moved up to No. 7 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Fresno State and Utah State last week.

TEAM LEADERS: Wyoming’s Hunter Maldonado has averaged 18.1 points and 5.6 rebounds while Jake Hendricks has put up 9.6 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Aztecs, Malachi Flynn has averaged 15.9 points and 5.1 assists while Matt Mitchell has put up 11.7 points and 4.6 rebounds.

Advertisement

MWC IMPROVEMENT: The Cowboys have scored 64.3 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 57 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Maldonado has had his hand in 47 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last five games. Maldonado has 35 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 69: Wyoming is 0-6 this year when it allows 69 points or more and 5-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 69.

STREAK STATS: San Diego State has won its last four road games, scoring 74.5 points, while allowing 61.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The San Diego State defense has allowed only 56.8 points per game to opponents, which is the fifth-lowest figure in the country. The Wyoming offense has put up just 60.4 points through 16 games (ranked 288th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|9 Winter Multi-Agency Federal Government...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1789: First US presidential electors set