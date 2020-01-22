Listen Live Sports

Xavier 66, Georgetown 57

January 22, 2020 8:34 pm
 
GEORGETOWN (12-8)

Mosely 1-5 0-0 3, McClung 6-19 7-7 19, Pickett 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 3-7 2-4 8, Blair 2-6 1-2 7, Yurtseven 3-9 0-0 6, Wahab 4-5 1-2 9, Muresan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 11-15 57.

XAVIER (13-6)

Scruggs 2-15 0-0 5, Carter 4-8 3-5 11, Jones 5-9 0-2 10, Marshall 6-14 3-4 18, Freemantle 1-5 2-2 4, Tandy 7-13 0-2 18, Moore 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-67 8-15 66.

Halftime_Xavier 35-23. 3-Point Goals_Georgetown 4-18 (Blair 2-6, Pickett 1-2, Mosely 1-5, Yurtseven 0-1, McClung 0-4), Xavier 8-25 (Tandy 4-8, Marshall 3-6, Scruggs 1-6, Carter 0-1, Freemantle 0-2, Moore 0-2). Rebounds_Georgetown 35 (Pickett 10), Xavier 43 (Jones 13). Assists_Georgetown 9 (Mosely 4), Xavier 15 (Scruggs, Marshall 5). Total Fouls_Georgetown 15, Xavier 14. A_10,387 (10,250).

