Yale 73, Brown 62

YALE (14-4)

Atkinson 7-9 10-12 24, Monroe 3-8 2-2 10, Swain 4-12 0-0 10, Bruner 0-2 2-2 2, Cotton 7-13 1-2 20, Gabbidon 1-4 2-2 5, Yess 0-2 0-0 0, Mahoney 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-51 17-20 73.

BROWN (7-8)

Anderson 6-17 5-5 20, Choh 5-12 2-3 12, Hunsaker 3-10 0-0 8, Cowan 3-5 0-0 9, Mitchell 1-2 0-2 3, Gainey 0-0 2-2 2, Howard 2-8 2-3 6, Friday 1-5 0-0 2, DeWolf 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 11-15 62.

Halftime_Yale 33-25. 3-Point Goals_Yale 10-28 (Cotton 5-10, Monroe 2-5, Swain 2-8, Gabbidon 1-2, Yess 0-1, Bruner 0-2), Brown 9-26 (Cowan 3-4, Anderson 3-8, Hunsaker 2-8, Mitchell 1-1, Choh 0-2, Howard 0-3). Rebounds_Yale 33 (Bruner 8), Brown 35 (Choh 11). Assists_Yale 9 (Atkinson, Monroe, Bruner 2), Brown 10 (Anderson 6). Total Fouls_Yale 17, Brown 19. A_2,575 (2,800).

