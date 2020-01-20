Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Yale 89, Howard 75

January 20, 2020 1:56 pm
 
< a min read
      

YALE (13-4)

Bruner 2-6 4-4 10, Gabbidon 3-7 1-1 8, Swain 5-12 0-0 12, Atkinson 8-14 5-6 21, Cotton 6-9 0-0 15, Monroe 2-3 0-0 6, Yess 0-0 1-2 1, Dike 3-5 0-0 7, Mahoney 0-1 0-0 0, A.Williams 0-0 3-4 3, Alausa 0-1 1-2 1, Feinberg 0-0 0-0 0, Kelly 1-1 0-0 2, Lanford 0-0 3-4 3, Jarvis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 18-23 89.

HOWARD (2-18)

Bristol 5-10 2-2 14, Foster 6-13 2-2 19, C.Williams 4-13 6-10 16, Cousins 4-6 1-2 9, Lee 1-4 0-0 2, Robinson 1-4 0-0 2, Garvey 5-11 0-0 11, Toure 1-1 0-0 2, Barber 0-2 0-0 0, Anosike 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 0-0 0-0 0, G.Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 11-16 75.

Halftime_Yale 38-25. 3-Point Goals_Yale 11-28 (Cotton 3-6, Monroe 2-2, Bruner 2-4, Swain 2-8, Dike 1-2, Gabbidon 1-5, Mahoney 0-1), Howard 10-26 (Foster 5-8, Bristol 2-5, C.Williams 2-5, Garvey 1-5, Robinson 0-1, Lee 0-2). Rebounds_Yale 40 (Bruner 13), Howard 26 (Cousins 9). Assists_Yale 18 (Bruner 6), Howard 12 (Robinson 6). Total Fouls_Yale 12, Howard 15. A_2,097 (2,700).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

OSD Correspondence Excellence Award presented to Army

Today in History

1950: State Dept. employee guilty of perjury in anti-communist case