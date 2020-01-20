Yale 89, Howard 75

YALE (13-4)

Bruner 2-6 4-4 10, Gabbidon 3-7 1-1 8, Swain 5-12 0-0 12, Atkinson 8-14 5-6 21, Cotton 6-9 0-0 15, Monroe 2-3 0-0 6, Yess 0-0 1-2 1, Dike 3-5 0-0 7, Mahoney 0-1 0-0 0, A.Williams 0-0 3-4 3, Alausa 0-1 1-2 1, Feinberg 0-0 0-0 0, Kelly 1-1 0-0 2, Lanford 0-0 3-4 3, Jarvis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 18-23 89.

HOWARD (2-18)

Bristol 5-10 2-2 14, Foster 6-13 2-2 19, C.Williams 4-13 6-10 16, Cousins 4-6 1-2 9, Lee 1-4 0-0 2, Robinson 1-4 0-0 2, Garvey 5-11 0-0 11, Toure 1-1 0-0 2, Barber 0-2 0-0 0, Anosike 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 0-0 0-0 0, G.Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 11-16 75.

Halftime_Yale 38-25. 3-Point Goals_Yale 11-28 (Cotton 3-6, Monroe 2-2, Bruner 2-4, Swain 2-8, Dike 1-2, Gabbidon 1-5, Mahoney 0-1), Howard 10-26 (Foster 5-8, Bristol 2-5, C.Williams 2-5, Garvey 1-5, Robinson 0-1, Lee 0-2). Rebounds_Yale 40 (Bruner 13), Howard 26 (Cousins 9). Assists_Yale 18 (Bruner 6), Howard 12 (Robinson 6). Total Fouls_Yale 12, Howard 15. A_2,097 (2,700).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.