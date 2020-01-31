Yale 93, Columbia 62

COLUMBIA (6-13)

Smith 8-18 3-5 20, Bibbs 5-9 1-2 12, Killingsworth 4-7 0-0 11, Forrest 4-11 0-0 11, Brumant 2-6 0-0 4, Nweke 2-5 0-0 4, Shockley-Okeke 0-4 0-0 0, Onuama 0-1 0-0 0, Bolster 0-0 0-0 0, Smoyer 0-1 0-0 0, Klores 0-0 0-0 0, Milstein 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 4-7 62.

YALE (15-4)

Monroe 2-5 0-0 6, Bruner 6-12 2-2 14, Swain 6-12 0-0 16, Atkinson 7-11 0-0 14, Cotton 7-12 0-0 20, Gabbidon 2-3 0-0 4, Mahoney 3-3 0-0 8, Yess 1-3 1-2 3, Kelly 1-1 0-0 2, Dike 0-0 0-0 0, Jarvis 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Feinberg 1-1 0-0 2, Lanford 0-0 0-0 0, Alausa 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-67 3-4 93.

Halftime_Yale 40-21. 3-Point Goals_Columbia 8-27 (Forrest 3-6, Killingsworth 3-6, Bibbs 1-4, Smith 1-6, Shockley-Okeke 0-2, Brumant 0-3), Yale 14-29 (Cotton 6-10, Swain 4-8, Mahoney 2-2, Monroe 2-4, Gabbidon 0-1, Jarvis 0-1, Yess 0-1, Bruner 0-2). Rebounds_Columbia 21 (Bibbs 7), Yale 40 (Atkinson 11). Assists_Columbia 9 (Killingsworth 3), Yale 26 (Monroe 7). Total Fouls_Columbia 5, Yale 10. A_1,594 (2,532).

