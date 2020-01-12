Listen Live Sports

Yale dumps D-III level Johnson & Wales (RI) by 50

January 12, 2020 4:50 pm
 
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — August Mahoney had 16 points off the bench to lead Yale to a 108-58 win over Division III-member Johnson & Wales (RI) on Sunday.

Mahoney shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers, Paul Atkinson scored 14 with seven rebounds for Yale (11-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory.

Eric Monroe added 11 points. EJ Jarvis had seven rebounds for the hosts. Yale has won both its contests this season when scoring more than 100. The Bulldogs recorded a season-high 28 assists on 40-of-69 (58%) shooting.

Nate Patenude had 21 points for the Wildcats and Brian Hogan-Gary 14 points.

Yale faces Brown at home on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

