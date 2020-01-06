Yamaguchi can earn $9.15M over 2 years with Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Pitcher Shun Yamaguchi is guaranteed $6.35 million as part of his two-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, a deal that allows the 32-year-old right-hander to earn $9.15 million if he pitches at least 170 innings per season.

Yamaguchi gets salaries of $3,175,000 per season as part of the deal announced Dec. 28.

He would earn $100,000 each for 70, 80, 90 and 100 innings; $100,000 apiece for 110 and 120; $125,000 each for 130 and 140; $150,000 for 150; and $250,000 apiece for 160 and 170.

Yamaguchi cannot be sent to the minor leagues without his consent and is eligible for free agency when the contract ends.

Toronto owes a $1.27 million posting fee to the Central League’s Yomiuri Giants under the agreement between Nippon Professional Baseball and Major League Baseball. The Blue Jays would have to pay the Giants an additional 20% of any bonuses earned.

Yamaguchi was 15-4 with a 2.61 ERA last season. He is 64-58 with a 3.35 ERA in 14 seasons in Japan.

Toronto announced the agreement a day after finalizing an $80 million, four-year contract with left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu, who gets $20 million in each of the next four seasons. As part of the deal, Ryu can submit a list of eight teams per year that he cannot be traded to without his consent.

Infielder Travis Shaw’s $4 million, one-year contract, announced Dec. 30, allows him to earn $575,000 in bonuses based on plate appearances: $175,000 for 350, and $125,000 apiece for 400, 450, 500 and 550.

