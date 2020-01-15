Listen Live Sports

Yankees trade Tarpley to Marlins for minor leaguer Nelson

January 15, 2020 5:41 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Left-hander Stephen Tarpley was traded from the New York Yankees to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday for third baseman James Nelson and $50,000 payable on Feb. 15.

Tarpley was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Saturday to clear a roster spot when outfielder Brett Gardner’s contract was finalized. The 26-year-old Tarpley was 1-0 with two saves and a 5.88 ERA last year in one start and 30 relief appearances. He was acquired by the Yankees in the 2016 trade that sent right-hander Iván Nova to Pittsburgh.

Nelson, 22, was a 15th-round draft pick in 2016 and hit .228 with 13 doubles, four homers and 36 RBIs in 121 games last season for Class A Jupiter of the Florida State League.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

