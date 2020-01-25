Listen Live Sports

Young scores 19 to carry Charlotte over FIU 75-49

January 25, 2020 6:11 pm
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jahmir Young registered 19 points as Charlotte won its seventh straight home game, rolling past Florida International 75-49 on Saturday.

Jordan Shepherd had 16 points for Charlotte (12-7, 6-2 Conference USA). Amidou Bamba added eight rebounds.

Both teams set season records for scoring in the second half. Charlotte scored 46 points in the second half, a season best for the home team, while the 23 points in the second half for Florida International were the lowest of the season for the visitors.

Eric Lovett had 15 points for the Panthers (14-7, 5-3). Antonio Daye, Jr. added 12 points.

Charlotte plays Louisiana Tech on the road on Thursday. Florida International plays Marshall at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

