Youngstown St. 98, Green Bay 94, OT

January 25, 2020 4:23 pm
 
GREEN BAY (10-12)

McCloud 10-21 6-6 30, Schwartz 6-9 2-3 15, Pipes 3-8 1-1 8, Davis 3-10 2-2 8, Hankerson 4-5 1-2 12, Patterson 3-5 3-3 9, Bell 4-7 0-0 9, McNair 1-2 1-2 3, Crist 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-68 16-19 94.

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (12-10)

Akuchie 5-9 4-4 14, Bohannon 6-10 0-2 12, Covington 5-12 3-5 13, Morgan 9-17 2-2 26, Quisenberry 8-19 6-6 24, Cathcart 1-4 0-0 2, Simmons 0-4 2-2 2, Bentley 1-4 1-1 3, Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Hamperian 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 36-82 18-24 98.

Halftime_Youngstown St. 41-39. 3-Point Goals_Green Bay 10-24 (McCloud 4-10, Hankerson 3-3, Bell 1-1, Schwartz 1-4, Pipes 1-5, Crist 0-1), Youngstown St. 8-26 (Morgan 6-13, Quisenberry 2-7, Covington 0-1, Simmons 0-2, Akuchie 0-3). Fouled Out_Pipes. Rebounds_Green Bay 32 (McCloud 8), Youngstown St. 41 (Akuchie 9). Assists_Green Bay 14 (McCloud 5), Youngstown St. 18 (Bohannon 8). Total Fouls_Green Bay 21, Youngstown St. 17. A_2,798 (6,300).

