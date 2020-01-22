Youngstown St. looks for home win vs Milwaukee

Milwaukee (9-10, 4-3) vs. Youngstown State (11-9, 4-3)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State looks for its fourth straight win over Milwaukee at Beeghly Physical Education Center. The last victory for the Panthers at Youngstown State was an 81-65 win on Jan. 7, 2016.

STEPPING UP: Darius Quisenberry is putting up 15.1 points to lead the charge for the Penguins. Complementing Quisenberry is Naz Bohannon, who is accounting for 9.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. The Panthers are led by Te’Jon Lucas, who is averaging 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Advertisement

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Penguins have scored 70.3 points per game to conference opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 66.1 per game they managed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Lucas has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Milwaukee field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Youngstown State is 0-7 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 11-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Penguins have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Panthers. Youngstown State has an assist on 39 of 67 field goals (58.2 percent) across its past three matchups while Milwaukee has assists on 42 of 85 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State is ranked first among Horizon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.1 percent. The Penguins have averaged 13.6 offensive boards per game and 15.2 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.