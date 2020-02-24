2020 Major League Soccer Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 29

Colorado at D.C. United, 1 p.m.

New England at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 5:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Orlando City, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

New York City FC at Columbus, 12:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Red Bulls, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Inter Miami at Los Angeles FC, 5:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Chicago at New England, 1:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Real Salt Lake, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Inter Miami at D.C. United, 3:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Minnesota United at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Times EDT Sunday, March 8

Nashville at Portland, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Dallas at New York City FC, 12:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at Inter Miami, 2:30 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Columbus, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 5:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 15

Portland at New England, 1:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 21

Vancouver at New York City FC, 12:30 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota United, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

New England at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 22

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Los Angeles Galaxy, 6 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 28

Orlando City at N.Y. Red Bulls, 1 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, April 3

New York City FC at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 4

N.Y. Red Bulls at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Orlando City, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Colorado at New England, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 5

Philadelphia at Inter Miami, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 11

Montreal at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Inter Miami at Houston, 3 p.m.

D.C. United at San Jose, 5 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 12

Chicago at New York City FC, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 15

Los Angeles Galaxy at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Toronto at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 18

Houston at Montreal, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Red Bulls, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at Toronto, 2 p.m.

San Jose at Inter Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 19

Columbus at Chicago, 2 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 25

Montreal at New England, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Inter Miami, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 26

Atlanta at Orlando City, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at D.C. United, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Nashville at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 29

Minnesota United at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New England at Toronto, 8 p.m.

Inter Miami at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 2

Orlando City at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at Portland, 3:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Seattle, 5:30 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 3

Real Salt Lake at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 4 p.m.

Inter Miami at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 6

Houston at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 9

Montreal at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Inter Miami at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Sporting Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Houston at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 10

N.Y. Red Bulls at Los Angeles Galaxy, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 13

Toronto at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 16

Chicago at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Red Bulls, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando City at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Colorado at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 17

Seattle at Portland, 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 23

San Jose at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Toronto at New England, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 24

Inter Miami at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Los Angeles FC, 9 p.m.

Wednesdsay, May 27

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Montreal at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 30

Atlanta at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Inter Miami at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 31

Colorado at Montreal, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at New York City FC, 3 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Minnesota United at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 6

Philadelphia at N.Y. Red Bulls, 6 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 13

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 14

New England at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17

Inter Miami at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota United at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 20

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Montreal, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 21

Seattle at Los Angeles Galaxy, 3 p.m.

Portland at N.Y. Red Bulls, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 27

New York City FC at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

New England at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Toronto, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles FC, 11:55 p.m.

Sunday, June 28

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1

Montreal at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Inter Miami at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota United, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Columbus at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 3

New England at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 4

D.C. United at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 5

Inter Miami at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 6:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Portland at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Minnesota United at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 8

Atlanta at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Red Bulls, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 10

Inter Miami at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 11

Houston at N.Y. Red Bulls, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

New York City FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 12

Seattle at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota United, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 18

Atlanta at Los Angeles Galaxy, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 19

Los Angeles FC at N.Y. Red Bulls, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22

Los Angeles FC at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 23

Atlanta at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Montreal at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1

New York City FC at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Inter Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 10 p.m.

New England at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 5

San Jose at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 7

New England at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 9

Atlanta at Minnesota United, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Columbus at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

New England at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 15

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 16

Los Angeles FC at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.

Inter Miami at Portland, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 20

Orlando City at Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 22

Portland at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 23

Orlando City at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Los Angeles Galaxy, 5 p.m.

New York City FC at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Atlanta at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 28

Seattle at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 29

Montreal at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 30

Los Angeles Galaxy at New York City FC, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 4

D.C. United at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 5

Sporting Kansas City at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 11

New York City FC at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Inter Miami at N.Y. Red Bulls, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Cincinnati at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 13

Chicago at D.C. United, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at Seattle, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Inter Miami at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 19

Chicago at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

New England at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Portland, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Seattle at Dallas, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Columbus at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Inter Miami at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4

Atlanta at D.C. United, 4:30 p.m.

Columbus at Inter Miami, 4:30 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles Galaxy, 4:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota United, 4:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Montreal, 4:30 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Red Bulls, 4:30 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 4:30 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Sporting Kansas City, 4:30 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 4:30 p.m.

