2020 Major League Soccer Schedule

|Saturday, Feb. 29
Colorado at D.C. United, 1 p.m.
New England at Montreal, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles Galaxy at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
Toronto at San Jose, 5:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Orlando City, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, March 1
New York City FC at Columbus, 12:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Red Bulls, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Inter Miami at Los Angeles FC, 5:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, March 7
Chicago at New England, 1:30 p.m.
N.Y. Red Bulls at Real Salt Lake, 2 p.m.
Montreal at Dallas, 3 p.m.
Inter Miami at D.C. United, 3:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Minnesota United at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.
|Times EDT
|Sunday, March 8
Nashville at Portland, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday, March 14
Dallas at New York City FC, 12:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Galaxy at Inter Miami, 2:30 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Columbus, 5 p.m.
D.C. United at Cincinnati, 5:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
|Sunday, March 15
Portland at New England, 1:30 p.m.
N.Y. Red Bulls at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.
|Saturday, March 21
Vancouver at New York City FC, 12:30 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 2 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
Montreal at Minnesota United, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
N.Y. Red Bulls at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.
New England at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, March 22
D.C. United at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Los Angeles Galaxy, 6 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles FC, 9 p.m.
|Saturday, March 28
Orlando City at N.Y. Red Bulls, 1 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday, April 3
New York City FC at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Nashville, 9 p.m.
|Saturday, April 4
N.Y. Red Bulls at Chicago, 2 p.m.
Montreal at Orlando City, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Toronto at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Colorado at New England, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, April 5
Philadelphia at Inter Miami, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
|Saturday, April 11
Montreal at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Inter Miami at Houston, 3 p.m.
D.C. United at San Jose, 5 p.m.
Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at New England, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Red Bulls at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Galaxy at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, April 12
Chicago at New York City FC, 12:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, April 15
Los Angeles Galaxy at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Toronto at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Minnesota United at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
|Saturday, April 18
Houston at Montreal, 1 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Red Bulls, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles Galaxy at Toronto, 2 p.m.
San Jose at Inter Miami, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, April 19
Columbus at Chicago, 2 p.m.
New York City FC at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Portland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
|Saturday, April 25
Montreal at New England, 1 p.m.
Toronto at Inter Miami, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m.
Houston at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, April 26
Atlanta at Orlando City, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Red Bulls at D.C. United, 3 p.m.
San Jose at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
Nashville at New York City FC, 5 p.m.
|Wednesday, April 29
Minnesota United at Columbus, 7 p.m.
New England at Toronto, 8 p.m.
Inter Miami at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday, May 2
Orlando City at Montreal, 1 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles Galaxy at Portland, 3:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Seattle, 5:30 p.m.
New York City FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, May 3
Real Salt Lake at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
San Jose at Houston, 4 p.m.
Inter Miami at Nashville, 6 p.m.
|Wednesday, May 6
Houston at Orlando City, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Red Bulls at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Galaxy at Colorado, 9 p.m.
|Saturday, May 9
Montreal at Columbus, 1 p.m.
Inter Miami at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Sporting Kansas City, 4 p.m.
Houston at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
New England at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, May 10
N.Y. Red Bulls at Los Angeles Galaxy, 4 p.m.
|Wednesday, May 13
Toronto at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday, May 16
Chicago at Montreal, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Red Bulls, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto, 5:30 p.m.
Orlando City at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
Colorado at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Columbus at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
|Sunday, May 17
Seattle at Portland, 5 p.m.
|Saturday, May 23
San Jose at Montreal, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Dallas at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
Toronto at New England, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.
|Sunday, May 24
Inter Miami at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Los Angeles FC, 9 p.m.
|Wednesdsay, May 27
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Montreal at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday, May 30
Atlanta at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Inter Miami at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, May 31
Colorado at Montreal, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Red Bulls at New York City FC, 3 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Minnesota United at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, June 6
Philadelphia at N.Y. Red Bulls, 6 p.m.
D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.
Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, June 13
Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Red Bulls at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, June 14
New England at New York City FC, 5 p.m.
|Wednesday, June 17
Inter Miami at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Seattle at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Red Bulls at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota United at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday, June 20
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Montreal, 7 p.m.
D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.
Minnesota United at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.
Houston at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, June 21
Seattle at Los Angeles Galaxy, 3 p.m.
Portland at N.Y. Red Bulls, 5 p.m.
|Saturday, June 27
New York City FC at Seattle, 5 p.m.
Vancouver at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota United at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
New England at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Toronto, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles FC, 11:55 p.m.
|Sunday, June 28
Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 6:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 1
Montreal at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Orlando City at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Inter Miami at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota United, 9 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Columbus at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday, July 3
New England at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
|Saturday, July 4
D.C. United at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Red Bulls at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, July 5
Inter Miami at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 6:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Portland at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Minnesota United at Seattle, 9 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 8
Atlanta at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Red Bulls, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday, July 10
Inter Miami at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, July 11
Houston at N.Y. Red Bulls, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Nashville at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Galaxy at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
New York City FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, July 12
Seattle at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Minnesota United, 6 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 15
Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
|Saturday, July 18
Atlanta at Los Angeles Galaxy, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Orlando City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Houston, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, July 19
Los Angeles FC at N.Y. Red Bulls, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 22
Los Angeles FC at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday, July 23
Atlanta at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, July 25
Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Montreal at New York City FC, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Red Bulls at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Aug. 1
New York City FC at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Inter Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Minnesota United at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 10 p.m.
New England at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, Aug. 2
Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday, Aug. 5
San Jose at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Houston at Nashville, 8 p.m.
|Friday, Aug. 7
New England at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Aug. 8
Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.
N.Y. Red Bulls at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, Aug. 9
Atlanta at Minnesota United, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles Galaxy at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Houston at San Jose, 9 p.m.
|Wednesday, Aug. 12
Columbus at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
New England at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Aug. 15
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6 p.m.
New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, Aug. 16
Los Angeles FC at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.
Inter Miami at Portland, 9 p.m.
|Thursday, Aug. 20
Orlando City at Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 9:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Aug. 22
Portland at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, Aug. 23
Orlando City at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Los Angeles Galaxy, 5 p.m.
New York City FC at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, Aug. 26
Atlanta at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday, Aug. 28
Seattle at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, Aug. 29
Montreal at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
New England at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, Aug. 30
Los Angeles Galaxy at New York City FC, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Red Bulls at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Portland, 9 p.m.
|Friday, Sept. 4
D.C. United at Montreal, 7 p.m.
|Saturday, Sept. 5
Sporting Kansas City at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
|Friday, Sept. 11
New York City FC at Montreal, 7 p.m.
|Saturday, Sept. 12
Inter Miami at N.Y. Red Bulls, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Cincinnati at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
Portland at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, Sept. 13
Chicago at D.C. United, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles Galaxy at Seattle, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:00 p.m.
|Wednesday, Sept. 16
Inter Miami at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Sept. 19
Chicago at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Red Bulls at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.
New England at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Portland, 9 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, Sept. 20
Seattle at Dallas, 5 p.m.
D.C. United at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.
|Saturday, Sept. 26
Columbus at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
D.C. United at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Orlando City at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Minnesota United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Inter Miami at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Galaxy at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, Sept. 27
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.
N.Y. Red Bulls at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 7 p.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 4
Atlanta at D.C. United, 4:30 p.m.
Columbus at Inter Miami, 4:30 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles Galaxy, 4:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota United, 4:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Montreal, 4:30 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Red Bulls, 4:30 p.m.
New England at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 4:30 p.m.
Nashville at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Sporting Kansas City, 4:30 p.m.
Portland at Vancouver, 4:30 p.m.
