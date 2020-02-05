2020 Spring Training Dates

|American League
|
|P&C
|Full
|Squad
|
|1st
|Workout
|1st
|Workout
|Baltimore
|Feb.
|12
|Feb.
|17
|Boston
|Feb.
|12
|Feb.
|17
|Chicago White Sox
|Feb.
|12
|Feb.
|17
|Cleveland
|Feb.
|13
|Feb.
|17
|Detroit
|Feb.
|12
|Feb.
|17
|Houston
|Feb.
|13
|Feb.
|17
|Kansas City
|Feb.
|12
|Feb.
|17
|L.A. Angels
|Feb.
|12
|Feb.
|17
|Minnesota
|Feb.
|12
|Feb.
|17
|N.Y. Yankees
|Feb.
|13
|Feb.
|18
|Oakland
|Feb.
|12
|Feb.
|17
|Seattle
|Feb.
|13
|Feb.
|18
|Tampa Bay
|Feb.
|13
|Feb.
|18
|Texas
|Feb.
|12
|Feb.
|17
|Toronto
|Feb.
|13
|Feb.
|17
|National League
|
|P&C
|Full
|Squad
|
|1st
|Workout
|1st
|Workout
|Arizona
|Feb.
|12
|Feb.
|17
|Atlanta
|Feb.
|13
|Feb.
|18
|Chicago Cubs
|Feb.
|12
|Feb.
|17
|Cincinnati
|Feb.
|15
|Feb.
|18
|Colorado
|Feb.
|12
|Feb.
|17
|L.A. Dodgers
|Feb.
|14
|Feb.
|18
|Miami
|Feb.
|12
|Feb.
|17
|Milwaukee
|Feb.
|13
|Feb.
|18
|N.Y. Mets
|Feb.
|12
|Feb.
|17
|Philadelphia
|Feb.
|12
|Feb.
|17
|Pittsburgh
|Feb.
|12
|Feb.
|17
|St. Louis
|Feb.
|12
|Feb.
|17
|San Diego
|Feb.
|13
|Feb.
|18
|San Francisco
|Feb.
|12
|Feb.
|17
|Washington
|Feb.
|13
|Feb.
|18
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.