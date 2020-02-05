Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

2020 Spring Training Dates

February 5, 2020 3:37 pm
 
< a min read
      
American League
P&C Full Squad
1st Workout 1st Workout
Baltimore Feb. 12 Feb. 17
Boston Feb. 12 Feb. 17
Chicago White Sox Feb. 12 Feb. 17
Cleveland Feb. 13 Feb. 17
Detroit Feb. 12 Feb. 17
Houston Feb. 13 Feb. 17
Kansas City Feb. 12 Feb. 17
L.A. Angels Feb. 12 Feb. 17
Minnesota Feb. 12 Feb. 17
N.Y. Yankees Feb. 13 Feb. 18
Oakland Feb. 12 Feb. 17
Seattle Feb. 13 Feb. 18
Tampa Bay Feb. 13 Feb. 18
Texas Feb. 12 Feb. 17
Toronto Feb. 13 Feb. 17
National League
P&C Full Squad
1st Workout 1st Workout
Arizona Feb. 12 Feb. 17
Atlanta Feb. 13 Feb. 18
Chicago Cubs Feb. 12 Feb. 17
Cincinnati Feb. 15 Feb. 18
Colorado Feb. 12 Feb. 17
L.A. Dodgers Feb. 14 Feb. 18
Miami Feb. 12 Feb. 17
Milwaukee Feb. 13 Feb. 18
N.Y. Mets Feb. 12 Feb. 17
Philadelphia Feb. 12 Feb. 17
Pittsburgh Feb. 12 Feb. 17
St. Louis Feb. 12 Feb. 17
San Diego Feb. 13 Feb. 18
San Francisco Feb. 12 Feb. 17
Washington Feb. 13 Feb. 18

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
2|6 6th Annual Defense Research and...
2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KC-135R Stratotanker sits under a rainbow in Hawaii

Today in History

1985: 'Reagan Doctrine' announced during State of the Union