2B Dozier gets agreement with Padres, invite to spring camp

February 23, 2020 6:06 pm
 
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Free agent second baseman Brian Dozier and the San Diego Padres have reached agreement on a minor league contract with an invitation to big league spring training.

Dozier has played in the World Series the past two years. He hit 20 home runs with 50 RBIs for the champion Washington Nationals last season, and was with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018.

The 32-year-old Dozier was an All-Star with Minnesota in 2015 and hit 42 home runs for the Twins the next year.

The Padres have several players vying for time at second base, including newcomer Jurickson Profar and Ty France.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

