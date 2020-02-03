Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

3 Arizona students returning from car event killed in crash

February 22, 2020 7:33 pm
 
2 min read
      

PHOENIX (AP) — Three Arizona high school students enrolled in an automotive technology program were killed when a college van went off a highway on the way back from a professional drag racing event near Phoenix, officials said Saturday.

The van crashed Friday night on U.S. 70 near Pima, a rural community about 135 miles (217 kilometers) east of Phoenix, the state Department of Public Safety said in a statement. An adult was driving the van carrying seven high schoolers and one college student, the department said.

Two 16-year-old boys from the small towns of Thatcher and Fort Thomas and a 17-year-old boy from the tiny town of Duncan were ejected and killed when the van veered over the center line, went off the highway and rolled, the department and college officials said.

The driver and five other students suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening. None of the identities of the victims were released.

Advertisement

The high school students were enrolled in the Gila Institute for Technology, a state-funded joint education district serving Graham and Greenlee counties and were considered part-time Eastern Arizona College students, said Kris McBride, a college spokesman.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

McBride said the students were part of a group traveling in two vans as they returned from a National Hot Rod Association event in suburban Phoenix.

“It would be directly relatable to what they were studying at the program,” McBride said.

He said he didn’t know whether the adult driver was a college employee.

The cause and circumstances of the crash were under investigation, but it didn’t appear drug or alcohol impairment was a factor, the Department of Public Safety said.

College President Todd Haynie said the students’ deaths were a “tragic loss” and the school was offering counseling for those needing support.

“We join the entire Gila Valley community in prayer for the families and friends of these students and send our heartfelt condolences to them,” Haynie said in a statement.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News Technology News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Federal Networks 2020
2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
2|27 Cyber Bytes Networking Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Technician learns gender of his child aboard USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1951: 22nd Amendment ratified, limits presidents to two terms