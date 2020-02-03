Listen Live Sports

3-on-3 championship to be played outdoors in Atlanta

February 4, 2020 3:42 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — The third edition of the Dos Equis 3-on-3 National Championship is headed outdoors.

This year’s tournament will be held in the Atlantic Station district in Atlanta from April 3-5.

The tournament, played at the same time and city as the Final Four, will feature 128 seniors from all 32 Division I conferences. With a purse of $150,000 — $100,000 to the winner — it has one of the biggest payouts of any FIBA-sanctioned 3-on-3 event.

The semifinals, consolation and championship games will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The winning team will earn an automatic berth to the 2020 USA Basketball 3X3 open national championship in May. The sport will make its Olympic debut this summer in Tokyo.

A team from the Colonial Athletic Association won last year’s tournament by going 7-0 in games at the Mall of America in Minneapolis.

