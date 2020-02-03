Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

3rd-seeded Christian Garin advances to Rio Open quarters

February 19, 2020 11:31 pm
 
< a min read
      

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Third-seeded Christian Garin of Chile advanced to the Rio Open quarterfinals Wednesday, beating Argentina’s Federico Delbonis 6-4, 6-3.

Garin will face Argentina’s Federico Coria, a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 winner over Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz Garcia.

Home favorite Thiago Monteiro dropped out with a 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 loss to Hungary’s Attila Bálazs.

Bálazs will face Pedro Martínez Portero, a 6-1, 6-4 winner over Spanish countryman Pablo Andujar.

Advertisement

Top-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria will play his round of 16 match Thursday against Spain’s Jaume Munar.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up