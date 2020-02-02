Listen Live Sports

50 Cent, DJ Khaled join Fat Joe at pre-Super Bowl concert

February 2, 2020 3:55 am
 
MIAMI (AP) — Fat Joe brought New York hip-hop to Miami for an energetic pre-Super Bowl concert a day ahead of the big game.

The Bronx rapper was joined by fellow New Yorkers 50 Cent and Remy Ma for the Pepsi Super Splash Pool Party on Saturday at Clevelander South Beach.

Joe performed a number of hits, including the Grammy-nominated smashes “What’s Luv?,” “Lean Back” and “All the Way Up.” Ma surprised the audience, rapping on the latter two songs, while her rapper-husband, Papoose, freestyled onstage, earning cheers from the crowd.

50 Cent, who is from Queens, got the loudest applause from the hyped crowd when he performed “What Up Gangsta” and his debut hit, “In Da Club.”

Onstage Fat Joe asked 50 multiple times, “Who shot Ghost?,” referring to the lead character from the rap entrepreneur’s hit series on Starz, “Power.”

Other performers included Flo Rida and DJ Khaled, who has headlined multiple pre-Super Bowl concerts this week and did his signature dance to his hit “Wild Thoughts” alongside Joe.

Saturday’s concert comes a day before Shakira and Joe’s Bronx pal, Jennifer Lopez, headline the halftime show at the Hard Rock Stadium.

