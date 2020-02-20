Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Abaev, Taylor double up to send Austin Peay past SIUE

February 20, 2020 10:52 pm
 
< a min read
      

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Eli Abaev recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds as Austin Peay beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 78-60 on Thursday night.

Austin Peay built a 19-8 lead and never trailed. Terry Taylor added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Governors (19-9, 13-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Jordyn Adams had 14 points and Evan Hinson 12.

Zeke Moore had 10 points for the Cougars (7-21, 4-11) and Shamar Wright grabbed eight rebounds.

The Governors improve to 2-0 against the Cougars this season. Austin Peay defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 82-58 on Jan. 30. Austin Peay plays Eastern Illinois on the road on Saturday. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville plays Murray State at home on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up