Abilene Christian 72, Incarnate Word 58

INCARNATE WORD (5-15)

Balentine 4-7 2-4 10, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Ene 2-6 0-0 4, Larsson 0-0 5-6 5, Lutz 1-1 2-2 4, Miszkiewicz 4-4 3-6 11, Murray 5-11 0-0 11, Swaby 1-1 1-2 4, Van Vlerah 0-4 0-0 0, Willis 3-8 3-5 9. Totals 20-42 16-25 58.

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (11-9)

Cameron 0-1 0-0 0, Daniels 3-5 0-0 7, Gayman 5-9 4-4 15, Hiepler 0-0 0-0 0, Howell 0-1 2-2 2, Kohl 0-3 0-0 0, Lenox 1-4 1-1 3, Mason 1-4 2-4 4, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Pleasant 6-10 6-10 19, Ricks 6-11 1-2 18, Simmons 1-1 1-2 4. Totals 23-51 17-25 72.

Halftime_Abilene Christian 38-27. 3-Point Goals_Incarnate Word 2-14 (Swaby 1-1, Murray 1-3, Balentine 0-1, Ene 0-3, Van Vlerah 0-3, Willis 0-3), Abilene Christian 9-28 (Ricks 5-10, Simmons 1-1, Daniels 1-2, Gayman 1-3, Pleasant 1-3, Cameron 0-1, Howell 0-1, Mason 0-2, Miller 0-2, Lenox 0-3). Rebounds_Incarnate Word 31 (Miszkiewicz 9), Abilene Christian 26 (Pleasant 5). Assists_Incarnate Word 2 (Balentine, Lutz 1), Abilene Christian 15 (Miller 4). Total Fouls_Incarnate Word 21, Abilene Christian 22.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.