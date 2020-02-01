Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Abilene Christian 72, Incarnate Word 58

February 1, 2020 10:02 pm
 
< a min read
      

INCARNATE WORD (5-15)

Balentine 4-7 2-4 10, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Ene 2-6 0-0 4, Larsson 0-0 5-6 5, Lutz 1-1 2-2 4, Miszkiewicz 4-4 3-6 11, Murray 5-11 0-0 11, Swaby 1-1 1-2 4, Van Vlerah 0-4 0-0 0, Willis 3-8 3-5 9. Totals 20-42 16-25 58.

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (11-9)

Cameron 0-1 0-0 0, Daniels 3-5 0-0 7, Gayman 5-9 4-4 15, Hiepler 0-0 0-0 0, Howell 0-1 2-2 2, Kohl 0-3 0-0 0, Lenox 1-4 1-1 3, Mason 1-4 2-4 4, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Pleasant 6-10 6-10 19, Ricks 6-11 1-2 18, Simmons 1-1 1-2 4. Totals 23-51 17-25 72.

Halftime_Abilene Christian 38-27. 3-Point Goals_Incarnate Word 2-14 (Swaby 1-1, Murray 1-3, Balentine 0-1, Ene 0-3, Van Vlerah 0-3, Willis 0-3), Abilene Christian 9-28 (Ricks 5-10, Simmons 1-1, Daniels 1-2, Gayman 1-3, Pleasant 1-3, Cameron 0-1, Howell 0-1, Mason 0-2, Miller 0-2, Lenox 0-3). Rebounds_Incarnate Word 31 (Miszkiewicz 9), Abilene Christian 26 (Pleasant 5). Assists_Incarnate Word 2 (Balentine, Lutz 1), Abilene Christian 15 (Miller 4). Total Fouls_Incarnate Word 21, Abilene Christian 22.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First-generation American Capt. Zeinalpour finds home in Army

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy