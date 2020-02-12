Listen Live Sports

Abilene Christian 81, Houston Baptist 67

February 12, 2020 11:02 pm
 
HOUSTON BAPTIST (3-19)

Uloko 5-8 4-4 14, Dalton 0-4 0-0 0, DuBose 2-8 9-12 14, Gates 4-9 2-2 12, Murphy 1-8 3-3 5, Pierre 0-1 0-1 0, McKenzie 4-6 5-6 13, Thomasson 3-4 1-1 9, Gomes 0-4 0-0 0, Iyeyemi 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 24-29 67.

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (14-10)

Gayman 7-10 3-5 19, Pleasant 5-8 2-3 12, Mason 1-5 2-2 4, Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Ricks 4-13 0-0 12, Simmons 1-2 1-4 3, Daniels 1-2 1-2 4, Lenox 1-1 0-0 2, Kohl 5-8 5-6 15, Howell 3-4 1-3 8, Cameron 0-0 0-0 0, Hiepler 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 15-25 81.

Halftime_Abilene Christian 44-27. 3-Point Goals_Houston Baptist 5-17 (Thomasson 2-2, Gates 2-4, DuBose 1-5, Pierre 0-1, Dalton 0-2, Murphy 0-3), Abilene Christian 8-20 (Ricks 4-10, Gayman 2-2, Daniels 1-1, Howell 1-1, Hiepler 0-1, Kohl 0-1, Mason 0-1, Pleasant 0-1, Miller 0-2). Fouled Out_Iyeyemi. Rebounds_Houston Baptist 32 (Uloko, DuBose 5), Abilene Christian 28 (Simmons 6). Assists_Houston Baptist 7 (Dalton, DuBose, Pierre 2), Abilene Christian 24 (Mason 7). Total Fouls_Houston Baptist 24, Abilene Christian 25. A_1,124 (4,600).

