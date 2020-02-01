Listen Live Sports

Achiuwa, Quinones lift Memphis over UConn 70-66

February 1, 2020 3:25 pm
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Precious Achiuwa scored 16 points with eight rebounds, Lester Quinones grabbed eight rebounds and scored 14 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:45 to play, and Memphis held off UConn 70-63 on Saturday.

Quinones’ 3 put Memphis up 59-56 and the Tigers pulled ahead by as many as seven after making 9 of 10 free throws in the final 1:14.

Lance Thomas blocked five shots and scored 14 points for the Tigers (16-5, 5-3 American Athletic Conference), who held the Huskies to 34% shooting from the field (22 of 65). Alex Lomax scored 13 points.

Christian Vital scored 20 points with three steals and James Bouknight added 17 points and three steals for UConn (11-10, 2-6). Alterique Gilbert scored 10 points and Isaiah Whaley had nine rebounds.

Memphis takes on Temple at home on Wednesday. UConn takes on Tulsa on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

