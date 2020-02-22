Listen Live Sports

After slow start UTEP snaps 5-game slide, beats Rice 68-62

February 22, 2020 9:48 pm
 
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Daryl Edwards had a career-high 34 points as UTEP snapped a five-game losing streak by knocking off Rice 68-62 on Saturday.

Edwards shot 8 for 12 from deep.

Souley Boum had 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds for UTEP (14-14, 5-10 Conference USA). Bryson Williams added 10 points. Jordan Lathon had seven rebounds.

UTEP scored a season-low 19 first-half points.

Drew Peterson had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Owls (13-15, 5-10). Trey Murphy III added 13 points. Robert Martin had 10 points. Josh Parrish had a career-high 11 rebounds plus 10 points.

The Miners improve to 2-0 against the Owls on the season. UTEP defeated Rice 72-64 on Jan. 23. UTEP faces Southern Miss at home next Sunday. Rice plays Middle Tennessee at home next Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

