AHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 46 26 11 4 5 61 134 123 Hershey 48 28 15 2 3 61 137 124 Providence 48 26 17 2 3 57 151 128 WB/Scranton 47 23 16 3 5 54 129 143 Springfield 48 26 20 2 0 54 153 138 Charlotte 45 25 17 3 0 53 148 128 Lehigh Valley 47 19 22 1 5 44 112 130 Bridgeport 47 16 26 4 1 37 102 153

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 47 29 14 3 1 62 174 143 Rochester 45 26 13 2 4 58 137 118 Utica 48 26 18 2 2 56 167 149 Laval 47 22 19 4 2 50 137 144 Toronto 45 22 18 3 2 49 150 148 Binghamton 45 21 20 4 0 46 131 145 Cleveland 46 21 21 2 2 46 126 135 Syracuse 47 20 21 3 3 46 156 171

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 47 33 8 4 2 72 165 105 Iowa 47 27 14 3 3 60 145 134 Chicago 47 22 20 3 2 49 119 134 Texas 45 21 20 2 2 46 129 138 Grand Rapids 47 20 21 2 4 46 132 152 San Antonio 45 16 18 6 5 43 127 145 Rockford 47 20 24 1 2 43 116 147 Manitoba 48 21 27 0 0 42 129 151

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 42 28 12 1 1 58 148 111 Stockton 41 25 10 3 3 56 154 118 Colorado 42 24 14 3 1 52 138 124 Ontario 45 22 18 4 1 49 121 161 San Diego 41 19 16 4 2 44 134 124 Bakersfield 44 19 20 4 1 43 131 152 San Jose 40 14 23 1 2 31 127 143

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Utica 2

Charlotte 4, Toronto 3

Advertisement

Belleville 5, Laval 4

Lehigh Valley 3, Hershey 0

Milwaukee 7, Rockford 1

Ontario 5, San Diego 4

Providence 6, Syracuse 2

Bridgeport 3, WB/Scranton 2

Rochester 3, Binghamton 2

Springfield 2, Hartford 0

Chicago 5, Manitoba 2

Stockton 4, Bakersfield 1

Colorado 3, Tucson 2

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.