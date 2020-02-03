AHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|46
|26
|11
|4
|5
|61
|134
|123
|Hershey
|48
|28
|15
|2
|3
|61
|137
|124
|Providence
|48
|26
|17
|2
|3
|57
|151
|128
|WB/Scranton
|47
|23
|16
|3
|5
|54
|129
|143
|Springfield
|48
|26
|20
|2
|0
|54
|153
|138
|Charlotte
|45
|25
|17
|3
|0
|53
|148
|128
|Lehigh Valley
|47
|19
|22
|1
|5
|44
|112
|130
|Bridgeport
|47
|16
|26
|4
|1
|37
|102
|153
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|47
|29
|14
|3
|1
|62
|174
|143
|Rochester
|45
|26
|13
|2
|4
|58
|137
|118
|Utica
|48
|26
|18
|2
|2
|56
|167
|149
|Laval
|47
|22
|19
|4
|2
|50
|137
|144
|Toronto
|45
|22
|18
|3
|2
|49
|150
|148
|Binghamton
|45
|21
|20
|4
|0
|46
|131
|145
|Cleveland
|46
|21
|21
|2
|2
|46
|126
|135
|Syracuse
|47
|20
|21
|3
|3
|46
|156
|171
Western Conference
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|47
|33
|8
|4
|2
|72
|165
|105
|Iowa
|47
|27
|14
|3
|3
|60
|145
|134
|Chicago
|47
|22
|20
|3
|2
|49
|119
|134
|Texas
|45
|21
|20
|2
|2
|46
|129
|138
|Grand Rapids
|47
|20
|21
|2
|4
|46
|132
|152
|San Antonio
|45
|16
|18
|6
|5
|43
|127
|145
|Rockford
|47
|20
|24
|1
|2
|43
|116
|147
|Manitoba
|48
|21
|27
|0
|0
|42
|129
|151
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|42
|28
|12
|1
|1
|58
|148
|111
|Stockton
|41
|25
|10
|3
|3
|56
|154
|118
|Colorado
|42
|24
|14
|3
|1
|52
|138
|124
|Ontario
|45
|22
|18
|4
|1
|49
|121
|161
|San Diego
|41
|19
|16
|4
|2
|44
|134
|124
|Bakersfield
|44
|19
|20
|4
|1
|43
|131
|152
|San Jose
|40
|14
|23
|1
|2
|31
|127
|143
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Syracuse at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
