AHL Glance

February 3, 2020 10:09 am
 
< a min read
      

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 46 26 11 4 5 61 134 123
Hershey 48 28 15 2 3 61 137 124
Providence 48 26 17 2 3 57 151 128
WB/Scranton 47 23 16 3 5 54 129 143
Springfield 48 26 20 2 0 54 153 138
Charlotte 45 25 17 3 0 53 148 128
Lehigh Valley 47 19 22 1 5 44 112 130
Bridgeport 47 16 26 4 1 37 102 153

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 47 29 14 3 1 62 174 143
Rochester 45 26 13 2 4 58 137 118
Utica 48 26 18 2 2 56 167 149
Laval 47 22 19 4 2 50 137 144
Toronto 45 22 18 3 2 49 150 148
Binghamton 45 21 20 4 0 46 131 145
Cleveland 46 21 21 2 2 46 126 135
Syracuse 47 20 21 3 3 46 156 171

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 47 33 8 4 2 72 165 105
Iowa 47 27 14 3 3 60 145 134
Chicago 47 22 20 3 2 49 119 134
Texas 45 21 20 2 2 46 129 138
Grand Rapids 47 20 21 2 4 46 132 152
San Antonio 45 16 18 6 5 43 127 145
Rockford 47 20 24 1 2 43 116 147
Manitoba 48 21 27 0 0 42 129 151

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 42 28 12 1 1 58 148 111
Stockton 41 25 10 3 3 56 154 118
Colorado 42 24 14 3 1 52 138 124
Ontario 45 22 18 4 1 49 121 161
San Diego 41 19 16 4 2 44 134 124
Bakersfield 44 19 20 4 1 43 131 152
San Jose 40 14 23 1 2 31 127 143

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

