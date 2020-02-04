Listen Live Sports

AHL Glance

February 4, 2020 10:09 am
 
All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 46 26 11 4 5 61 134 123
Hershey 48 28 15 2 3 61 137 124
Providence 48 26 17 2 3 57 151 128
WB/Scranton 47 23 16 3 5 54 129 143
Springfield 48 26 20 2 0 54 153 138
Charlotte 45 25 17 3 0 53 148 128
Lehigh Valley 47 19 22 1 5 44 112 130
Bridgeport 47 16 26 4 1 37 102 153

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 48 30 14 3 1 64 177 144
Rochester 45 26 13 2 4 58 137 118
Utica 48 26 18 2 2 56 167 149
Laval 47 22 19 4 2 50 137 144
Toronto 46 22 19 3 2 49 151 151
Binghamton 45 21 20 4 0 46 131 145
Cleveland 46 21 21 2 2 46 126 135
Syracuse 47 20 21 3 3 46 156 171

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 47 33 8 4 2 72 165 105
Iowa 47 27 14 3 3 60 145 134
Chicago 47 22 20 3 2 49 119 134
Texas 46 21 21 2 2 46 131 143
Grand Rapids 47 20 21 2 4 46 132 152
Rockford 48 21 24 1 2 45 121 149
San Antonio 45 16 18 6 5 43 127 145
Manitoba 48 21 27 0 0 42 129 151

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 42 28 12 1 1 58 148 111
Stockton 41 25 10 3 3 56 154 118
Colorado 42 24 14 3 1 52 138 124
Ontario 45 22 18 4 1 49 121 161
San Diego 41 19 16 4 2 44 134 124
Bakersfield 44 19 20 4 1 43 131 152
San Jose 40 14 23 1 2 31 127 143

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Belleville 3, Toronto 1

Rockford 5, Texas 2

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

