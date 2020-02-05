AHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 47 27 11 4 5 63 141 127 Hershey 48 28 15 2 3 61 137 124 Providence 48 26 17 2 3 57 151 128 WB/Scranton 48 24 16 3 5 56 131 144 Springfield 49 26 21 2 0 54 157 145 Charlotte 45 25 17 3 0 53 148 128 Lehigh Valley 47 19 22 1 5 44 112 130 Bridgeport 48 16 27 4 1 37 104 156

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 48 30 14 3 1 64 177 144 Rochester 46 27 13 2 4 60 141 120 Utica 49 26 18 3 2 57 171 154 Laval 48 23 19 4 2 52 142 148 Toronto 46 22 19 3 2 49 151 151 Syracuse 48 21 21 3 3 48 159 173 Binghamton 46 21 21 4 0 46 132 147 Cleveland 47 21 22 2 2 46 128 139

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 48 33 9 4 2 72 166 107 Iowa 48 28 14 3 3 62 149 134 Chicago 47 22 20 3 2 49 119 134 Grand Rapids 48 21 21 2 4 48 134 153 Texas 46 21 21 2 2 46 131 143 Rockford 48 21 24 1 2 45 121 149 San Antonio 46 16 19 6 5 43 127 149 Manitoba 48 21 27 0 0 42 129 151

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 43 28 13 1 1 58 150 115 Stockton 41 25 10 3 3 56 154 118 Colorado 42 24 14 3 1 52 138 124 Ontario 45 22 18 4 1 49 121 161 Bakersfield 45 20 20 4 1 45 135 154 San Diego 41 19 16 4 2 44 134 124 San Jose 40 14 23 1 2 31 127 143

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse 3, Bridgeport 2

Hartford 7, Springfield 4

Laval 5, Utica 4

Rochester 4, Cleveland 2

WB/Scranton 2, Binghamton 1

Grand Rapids 2, Milwaukee 1

Iowa 4, San Antonio 0

Bakersfield 4, Tucson 2

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Stockton at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.

