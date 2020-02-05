AHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|47
|27
|11
|4
|5
|63
|141
|127
|Hershey
|48
|28
|15
|2
|3
|61
|137
|124
|Providence
|48
|26
|17
|2
|3
|57
|151
|128
|WB/Scranton
|48
|24
|16
|3
|5
|56
|131
|144
|Springfield
|49
|26
|21
|2
|0
|54
|157
|145
|Charlotte
|45
|25
|17
|3
|0
|53
|148
|128
|Lehigh Valley
|47
|19
|22
|1
|5
|44
|112
|130
|Bridgeport
|48
|16
|27
|4
|1
|37
|104
|156
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|48
|30
|14
|3
|1
|64
|177
|144
|Rochester
|46
|27
|13
|2
|4
|60
|141
|120
|Utica
|49
|26
|18
|3
|2
|57
|171
|154
|Laval
|48
|23
|19
|4
|2
|52
|142
|148
|Toronto
|46
|22
|19
|3
|2
|49
|151
|151
|Syracuse
|48
|21
|21
|3
|3
|48
|159
|173
|Binghamton
|46
|21
|21
|4
|0
|46
|132
|147
|Cleveland
|47
|21
|22
|2
|2
|46
|128
|139
Western Conference
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|48
|33
|9
|4
|2
|72
|166
|107
|Iowa
|48
|28
|14
|3
|3
|62
|149
|134
|Chicago
|47
|22
|20
|3
|2
|49
|119
|134
|Grand Rapids
|48
|21
|21
|2
|4
|48
|134
|153
|Texas
|46
|21
|21
|2
|2
|46
|131
|143
|Rockford
|48
|21
|24
|1
|2
|45
|121
|149
|San Antonio
|46
|16
|19
|6
|5
|43
|127
|149
|Manitoba
|48
|21
|27
|0
|0
|42
|129
|151
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|43
|28
|13
|1
|1
|58
|150
|115
|Stockton
|41
|25
|10
|3
|3
|56
|154
|118
|Colorado
|42
|24
|14
|3
|1
|52
|138
|124
|Ontario
|45
|22
|18
|4
|1
|49
|121
|161
|Bakersfield
|45
|20
|20
|4
|1
|45
|135
|154
|San Diego
|41
|19
|16
|4
|2
|44
|134
|124
|San Jose
|40
|14
|23
|1
|2
|31
|127
|143
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Syracuse 3, Bridgeport 2
Hartford 7, Springfield 4
Laval 5, Utica 4
Rochester 4, Cleveland 2
WB/Scranton 2, Binghamton 1
Grand Rapids 2, Milwaukee 1
Iowa 4, San Antonio 0
Bakersfield 4, Tucson 2
San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Binghamton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Binghamton at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Stockton at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.
