Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL Glance

February 6, 2020 10:09 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 47 27 11 4 5 63 141 127
Hershey 48 28 15 2 3 61 137 124
Providence 48 26 17 2 3 57 151 128
WB/Scranton 48 24 16 3 5 56 131 144
Springfield 49 26 21 2 0 54 157 145
Charlotte 45 25 17 3 0 53 148 128
Lehigh Valley 47 19 22 1 5 44 112 130
Bridgeport 48 16 27 4 1 37 104 156

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 48 30 14 3 1 64 177 144
Rochester 46 27 13 2 4 60 141 120
Utica 49 26 18 3 2 57 171 154
Laval 48 23 19 4 2 52 142 148
Toronto 46 22 19 3 2 49 151 151
Syracuse 48 21 21 3 3 48 159 173
Binghamton 46 21 21 4 0 46 132 147
Cleveland 47 21 22 2 2 46 128 139

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 48 33 9 4 2 72 166 107
Iowa 48 28 14 3 3 62 149 134
Chicago 48 22 21 3 2 49 121 137
Grand Rapids 48 21 21 2 4 48 134 153
Texas 46 21 21 2 2 46 131 143
Rockford 48 21 24 1 2 45 121 149
Manitoba 49 22 27 0 0 44 132 153
San Antonio 46 16 19 6 5 43 127 149

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 43 28 13 1 1 58 150 115
Stockton 41 25 10 3 3 56 154 118
Colorado 42 24 14 3 1 52 138 124
Ontario 45 22 18 4 1 49 121 161
San Diego 42 20 16 4 2 46 138 126
Bakersfield 45 20 20 4 1 45 135 154
San Jose 41 14 24 1 2 31 129 147

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse 3, Bridgeport 2

Hartford 7, Springfield 4

Advertisement

Laval 5, Utica 4

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

Rochester 4, Cleveland 2

WB/Scranton 2, Binghamton 1

Grand Rapids 2, Milwaukee 1

Iowa 4, San Antonio 0

Bakersfield 4, Tucson 2

San Diego 4, San Jose 2

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it your device today and never miss a beat.

Thursday’s Games

Manitoba 3, Chicago 2

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Stockton at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk