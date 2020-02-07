AHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|48
|27
|12
|4
|5
|63
|141
|133
|Hershey
|49
|29
|15
|2
|3
|63
|140
|124
|Providence
|48
|26
|17
|2
|3
|57
|151
|128
|WB/Scranton
|49
|24
|17
|3
|5
|56
|131
|147
|Charlotte
|46
|26
|17
|3
|0
|55
|154
|128
|Springfield
|50
|26
|22
|2
|0
|54
|158
|149
|Lehigh Valley
|48
|20
|22
|1
|5
|46
|116
|131
|Bridgeport
|48
|16
|27
|4
|1
|37
|104
|156
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|49
|31
|14
|3
|1
|66
|184
|148
|Rochester
|47
|27
|14
|2
|4
|60
|143
|125
|Utica
|49
|26
|18
|3
|2
|57
|171
|154
|Laval
|48
|23
|19
|4
|2
|52
|142
|148
|Syracuse
|49
|22
|21
|3
|3
|50
|164
|175
|Toronto
|47
|22
|20
|3
|2
|49
|155
|158
|Cleveland
|48
|22
|22
|2
|2
|48
|131
|139
|Binghamton
|47
|21
|22
|4
|0
|46
|132
|150
Western Conference
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|49
|33
|9
|4
|3
|73
|168
|110
|Iowa
|48
|28
|14
|3
|3
|62
|149
|134
|Chicago
|49
|23
|21
|3
|2
|51
|123
|137
|Texas
|47
|22
|21
|2
|2
|48
|134
|145
|Grand Rapids
|48
|21
|21
|2
|4
|48
|134
|153
|Rockford
|49
|22
|24
|1
|2
|47
|124
|151
|San Antonio
|47
|16
|19
|7
|5
|44
|129
|152
|Manitoba
|50
|22
|28
|0
|0
|44
|132
|155
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|44
|28
|14
|1
|1
|58
|153
|120
|Stockton
|41
|25
|10
|3
|3
|56
|154
|118
|Colorado
|43
|25
|14
|3
|1
|54
|143
|125
|Ontario
|46
|23
|18
|4
|1
|51
|131
|164
|San Diego
|43
|21
|16
|4
|2
|48
|143
|129
|Bakersfield
|46
|20
|21
|4
|1
|45
|138
|164
|San Jose
|42
|14
|25
|1
|2
|31
|130
|152
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Belleville 7, Toronto 4
Charlotte 6, Hartford 0
Cleveland 3, Binghamton 0
Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 0
Lehigh Valley 4, Springfield 1
Syracuse 5, Rochester 2
Chicago 2, Manitoba 0
Rockford 3, San Antonio 2
Texas 3, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 5, San Jose 1
Ontario 10, Bakersfield 3
San Diego 5, Tucson 3
Saturday’s Games
Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Binghamton at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Stockton at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
