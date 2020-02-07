Listen Live Sports

AHL Glance

February 7, 2020
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 48 27 12 4 5 63 141 133
Hershey 49 29 15 2 3 63 140 124
Providence 48 26 17 2 3 57 151 128
WB/Scranton 49 24 17 3 5 56 131 147
Charlotte 46 26 17 3 0 55 154 128
Springfield 50 26 22 2 0 54 158 149
Lehigh Valley 48 20 22 1 5 46 116 131
Bridgeport 48 16 27 4 1 37 104 156

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 49 31 14 3 1 66 184 148
Rochester 47 27 14 2 4 60 143 125
Utica 49 26 18 3 2 57 171 154
Laval 48 23 19 4 2 52 142 148
Syracuse 49 22 21 3 3 50 164 175
Toronto 47 22 20 3 2 49 155 158
Cleveland 48 22 22 2 2 48 131 139
Binghamton 47 21 22 4 0 46 132 150

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 49 33 9 4 3 73 168 110
Iowa 48 28 14 3 3 62 149 134
Chicago 49 23 21 3 2 51 123 137
Texas 47 22 21 2 2 48 134 145
Grand Rapids 48 21 21 2 4 48 134 153
Rockford 49 22 24 1 2 47 124 151
San Antonio 47 16 19 7 5 44 129 152
Manitoba 50 22 28 0 0 44 132 155

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 44 28 14 1 1 58 153 120
Stockton 41 25 10 3 3 56 154 118
Colorado 43 25 14 3 1 54 143 125
Ontario 46 23 18 4 1 51 131 164
San Diego 43 21 16 4 2 48 143 129
Bakersfield 46 20 21 4 1 45 138 164
San Jose 42 14 25 1 2 31 130 152

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Belleville 7, Toronto 4

Charlotte 6, Hartford 0

Cleveland 3, Binghamton 0

Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 0

Lehigh Valley 4, Springfield 1

Syracuse 5, Rochester 2

Chicago 2, Manitoba 0

Rockford 3, San Antonio 2

Texas 3, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 5, San Jose 1

Ontario 10, Bakersfield 3

San Diego 5, Tucson 3

Saturday’s Games

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Stockton at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

