AHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 48 27 12 4 5 63 141 133 Hershey 49 29 15 2 3 63 140 124 Providence 48 26 17 2 3 57 151 128 WB/Scranton 49 24 17 3 5 56 131 147 Charlotte 46 26 17 3 0 55 154 128 Springfield 50 26 22 2 0 54 158 149 Lehigh Valley 48 20 22 1 5 46 116 131 Bridgeport 48 16 27 4 1 37 104 156

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 49 31 14 3 1 66 184 148 Rochester 47 27 14 2 4 60 143 125 Utica 49 26 18 3 2 57 171 154 Laval 48 23 19 4 2 52 142 148 Syracuse 49 22 21 3 3 50 164 175 Toronto 47 22 20 3 2 49 155 158 Cleveland 48 22 22 2 2 48 131 139 Binghamton 47 21 22 4 0 46 132 150

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 49 33 9 4 3 73 168 110 Iowa 48 28 14 3 3 62 149 134 Chicago 49 23 21 3 2 51 123 137 Texas 47 22 21 2 2 48 134 145 Grand Rapids 48 21 21 2 4 48 134 153 Rockford 49 22 24 1 2 47 124 151 San Antonio 47 16 19 7 5 44 129 152 Manitoba 50 22 28 0 0 44 132 155

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 44 28 14 1 1 58 153 120 Stockton 41 25 10 3 3 56 154 118 Colorado 43 25 14 3 1 54 143 125 Ontario 46 23 18 4 1 51 131 164 San Diego 43 21 16 4 2 48 143 129 Bakersfield 46 20 21 4 1 45 138 164 San Jose 42 14 25 1 2 31 130 152

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Belleville 7, Toronto 4

Charlotte 6, Hartford 0

Cleveland 3, Binghamton 0

Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 0

Lehigh Valley 4, Springfield 1

Syracuse 5, Rochester 2

Chicago 2, Manitoba 0

Rockford 3, San Antonio 2

Texas 3, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 5, San Jose 1

Ontario 10, Bakersfield 3

San Diego 5, Tucson 3

Saturday’s Games

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Stockton at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

