AHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|50
|30
|15
|2
|3
|65
|145
|126
|Hartford
|49
|27
|12
|5
|5
|64
|144
|137
|Charlotte
|47
|27
|17
|3
|0
|57
|158
|131
|Providence
|49
|26
|18
|2
|3
|57
|153
|132
|WB/Scranton
|50
|24
|18
|3
|5
|56
|134
|152
|Springfield
|51
|26
|23
|2
|0
|54
|160
|154
|Lehigh Valley
|49
|21
|22
|1
|5
|48
|121
|134
|Bridgeport
|49
|17
|27
|4
|1
|39
|108
|158
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|50
|32
|14
|3
|1
|68
|187
|150
|Rochester
|48
|27
|15
|2
|4
|60
|143
|129
|Utica
|50
|27
|18
|3
|2
|59
|176
|158
|Laval
|49
|23
|19
|5
|2
|53
|144
|151
|Toronto
|48
|23
|20
|3
|2
|51
|159
|158
|Syracuse
|50
|22
|21
|3
|4
|51
|168
|180
|Cleveland
|48
|22
|22
|2
|2
|48
|131
|139
|Binghamton
|47
|21
|22
|4
|0
|46
|132
|150
Western Conference
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|49
|33
|9
|4
|3
|73
|168
|110
|Iowa
|49
|29
|14
|3
|3
|64
|154
|136
|Chicago
|49
|23
|21
|3
|2
|51
|123
|137
|Texas
|48
|23
|21
|2
|2
|50
|138
|148
|Grand Rapids
|49
|21
|21
|3
|4
|49
|137
|157
|Rockford
|50
|22
|25
|1
|2
|47
|126
|154
|San Antonio
|48
|17
|19
|7
|5
|46
|132
|154
|Manitoba
|50
|22
|28
|0
|0
|44
|132
|155
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|44
|28
|14
|1
|1
|58
|153
|120
|Stockton
|42
|25
|11
|3
|3
|56
|156
|123
|Colorado
|43
|25
|14
|3
|1
|54
|143
|125
|Ontario
|46
|23
|18
|4
|1
|51
|131
|164
|San Diego
|43
|21
|16
|4
|2
|48
|143
|129
|Bakersfield
|46
|20
|21
|4
|1
|45
|138
|164
|San Jose
|42
|14
|25
|1
|2
|31
|130
|152
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Belleville 7, Toronto 4
Charlotte 6, Hartford 0
Cleveland 3, Binghamton 0
Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 0
Lehigh Valley 4, Springfield 1
Syracuse 5, Rochester 2
Chicago 2, Manitoba 0
Rockford 3, San Antonio 2
Texas 3, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 5, San Jose 1
Ontario 10, Bakersfield 3
San Diego 5, Tucson 3
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 4, Rochester 0
Charlotte 4, Hartford 3
Belleville 3, Laval 2
Bridgeport 4, Providence 2
Hershey 5, Springfield 2
Iowa 5, Stockton 2
San Antonio 3, Rockford 2
Texas 4, Grand Rapids 3
Utica 5, Syracuse 4
Lehigh Valley 5, WB/Scranton 3
Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Binghamton at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Stockton at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
