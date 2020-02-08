Listen Live Sports

AHL Glance

February 8, 2020 10:09 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 50 30 15 2 3 65 145 126
Hartford 49 27 12 5 5 64 144 137
Charlotte 47 27 17 3 0 57 158 131
Providence 49 26 18 2 3 57 153 132
WB/Scranton 50 24 18 3 5 56 134 152
Springfield 51 26 23 2 0 54 160 154
Lehigh Valley 49 21 22 1 5 48 121 134
Bridgeport 49 17 27 4 1 39 108 158

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 50 32 14 3 1 68 187 150
Rochester 48 27 15 2 4 60 143 129
Utica 50 27 18 3 2 59 176 158
Laval 49 23 19 5 2 53 144 151
Toronto 48 23 20 3 2 51 159 158
Syracuse 50 22 21 3 4 51 168 180
Cleveland 48 22 22 2 2 48 131 139
Binghamton 47 21 22 4 0 46 132 150

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 49 33 9 4 3 73 168 110
Iowa 49 29 14 3 3 64 154 136
Chicago 49 23 21 3 2 51 123 137
Texas 48 23 21 2 2 50 138 148
Grand Rapids 49 21 21 3 4 49 137 157
Rockford 50 22 25 1 2 47 126 154
San Antonio 48 17 19 7 5 46 132 154
Manitoba 50 22 28 0 0 44 132 155

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 44 28 14 1 1 58 153 120
Stockton 42 25 11 3 3 56 156 123
Colorado 43 25 14 3 1 54 143 125
Ontario 46 23 18 4 1 51 131 164
San Diego 43 21 16 4 2 48 143 129
Bakersfield 46 20 21 4 1 45 138 164
San Jose 42 14 25 1 2 31 130 152

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Belleville 7, Toronto 4

Charlotte 6, Hartford 0

Cleveland 3, Binghamton 0

Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 0

Lehigh Valley 4, Springfield 1

Syracuse 5, Rochester 2

Chicago 2, Manitoba 0

Rockford 3, San Antonio 2

Texas 3, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 5, San Jose 1

Ontario 10, Bakersfield 3

San Diego 5, Tucson 3

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 4, Rochester 0

Charlotte 4, Hartford 3

Belleville 3, Laval 2

Bridgeport 4, Providence 2

Hershey 5, Springfield 2

Iowa 5, Stockton 2

San Antonio 3, Rockford 2

Texas 4, Grand Rapids 3

Utica 5, Syracuse 4

Lehigh Valley 5, WB/Scranton 3

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Stockton at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

