AHL Glance

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 51 31 15 2 3 67 150 128 Hartford 49 27 12 5 5 64 144 137 Charlotte 48 28 17 3 0 59 162 133 Providence 50 26 18 3 3 58 154 134 WB/Scranton 50 24 18 3 5 56 134 152 Springfield 51 26 23 2 0 54 160 154 Lehigh Valley 50 21 23 1 5 48 123 139 Bridgeport 50 18 27 4 1 41 110 159

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 50 32 14 3 1 68 187 150 Rochester 49 27 16 2 4 60 145 133 Utica 50 27 18 3 2 59 176 158 Toronto 49 24 20 3 2 53 164 160 Laval 50 23 20 5 2 53 146 156 Syracuse 50 22 21 3 4 51 168 180 Cleveland 50 23 23 2 2 50 137 145 Binghamton 48 22 22 4 0 48 136 150

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 49 33 9 4 3 73 168 110 Iowa 51 31 14 3 3 68 163 141 Chicago 49 23 21 3 2 51 123 137 Grand Rapids 51 22 22 3 4 51 144 164 Texas 49 23 22 2 2 50 139 153 Rockford 50 22 25 1 2 47 126 154 San Antonio 49 17 20 7 5 46 133 156 Manitoba 50 22 28 0 0 44 132 155

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 45 29 14 1 1 60 158 121 Stockton 43 25 12 3 3 56 160 130 Colorado 44 26 14 3 1 56 147 128 Ontario 47 23 19 4 1 51 132 169 San Diego 44 22 16 4 2 50 147 131 Bakersfield 47 20 22 4 1 45 140 168 San Jose 43 14 25 2 2 32 133 156

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte 4, Rochester 2

Cleveland 6, Grand Rapids 2

Iowa 2, San Antonio 1

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

