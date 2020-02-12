AHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 51 31 15 2 3 67 150 128 Hartford 50 27 13 5 5 64 145 139 Charlotte 49 29 17 3 0 61 167 135 Providence 50 26 18 3 3 58 154 134 WB/Scranton 51 25 18 3 5 58 136 153 Springfield 51 26 23 2 0 54 160 154 Lehigh Valley 50 21 23 1 5 48 123 139 Bridgeport 50 18 27 4 1 41 110 159

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 50 32 14 3 1 68 187 150 Utica 51 28 18 3 2 61 179 160 Rochester 50 27 17 2 4 60 147 138 Toronto 49 24 20 3 2 53 164 160 Syracuse 51 23 21 3 4 53 169 180 Laval 51 23 21 5 2 53 148 159 Cleveland 50 23 23 2 2 50 137 145 Binghamton 49 22 23 4 0 48 136 151

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 50 34 9 4 3 75 170 111 Iowa 51 31 14 3 3 68 163 141 Chicago 49 23 21 3 2 51 123 137 Grand Rapids 51 22 22 3 4 51 144 164 Texas 50 23 23 2 2 50 140 155 Rockford 51 23 25 1 2 49 128 155 San Antonio 49 17 20 7 5 46 133 156 Manitoba 51 22 29 0 0 44 133 157

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 47 30 15 1 1 62 165 128 Stockton 44 26 12 3 3 58 164 133 Colorado 46 27 15 3 1 58 154 135 Ontario 48 24 19 4 1 53 136 171 San Diego 44 22 16 4 2 50 147 131 Bakersfield 48 20 23 4 1 45 142 172 San Jose 44 14 25 3 2 33 136 160

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 5, Rochester 2

Utica 3, Laval 2

Advertisement

WB/Scranton 2, Hartford 1

Syracuse 1, Binghamton 0

Milwaukee 2, Texas 1

Rockford 2, Manitoba 1

Tucson 5, Colorado 2

Ontario 4, Bakersfield 2

Stockton 4, San Jose 3

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Springfield at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Laval at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.