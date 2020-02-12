Listen Live Sports

AHL Glance

February 12, 2020 10:09 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 51 31 15 2 3 67 150 128
Hartford 50 27 13 5 5 64 145 139
Charlotte 49 29 17 3 0 61 167 135
Providence 50 26 18 3 3 58 154 134
WB/Scranton 51 25 18 3 5 58 136 153
Springfield 51 26 23 2 0 54 160 154
Lehigh Valley 50 21 23 1 5 48 123 139
Bridgeport 50 18 27 4 1 41 110 159

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 50 32 14 3 1 68 187 150
Utica 51 28 18 3 2 61 179 160
Rochester 50 27 17 2 4 60 147 138
Toronto 49 24 20 3 2 53 164 160
Syracuse 51 23 21 3 4 53 169 180
Laval 51 23 21 5 2 53 148 159
Cleveland 50 23 23 2 2 50 137 145
Binghamton 49 22 23 4 0 48 136 151

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 50 34 9 4 3 75 170 111
Iowa 51 31 14 3 3 68 163 141
Chicago 49 23 21 3 2 51 123 137
Grand Rapids 51 22 22 3 4 51 144 164
Texas 50 23 23 2 2 50 140 155
Rockford 51 23 25 1 2 49 128 155
San Antonio 49 17 20 7 5 46 133 156
Manitoba 51 22 29 0 0 44 133 157

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 47 30 15 1 1 62 165 128
Stockton 44 26 12 3 3 58 164 133
Colorado 46 27 15 3 1 58 154 135
Ontario 48 24 19 4 1 53 136 171
San Diego 44 22 16 4 2 50 147 131
Bakersfield 48 20 23 4 1 45 142 172
San Jose 44 14 25 3 2 33 136 160

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 5, Rochester 2

Utica 3, Laval 2

WB/Scranton 2, Hartford 1

Syracuse 1, Binghamton 0

Milwaukee 2, Texas 1

Rockford 2, Manitoba 1

Tucson 5, Colorado 2

Ontario 4, Bakersfield 2

Stockton 4, San Jose 3

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Springfield at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Laval at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

