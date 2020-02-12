AHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|51
|31
|15
|2
|3
|67
|150
|128
|Hartford
|50
|27
|13
|5
|5
|64
|145
|139
|Charlotte
|49
|29
|17
|3
|0
|61
|167
|135
|Providence
|50
|26
|18
|3
|3
|58
|154
|134
|WB/Scranton
|51
|25
|18
|3
|5
|58
|136
|153
|Springfield
|51
|26
|23
|2
|0
|54
|160
|154
|Lehigh Valley
|50
|21
|23
|1
|5
|48
|123
|139
|Bridgeport
|50
|18
|27
|4
|1
|41
|110
|159
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|50
|32
|14
|3
|1
|68
|187
|150
|Utica
|51
|28
|18
|3
|2
|61
|179
|160
|Rochester
|50
|27
|17
|2
|4
|60
|147
|138
|Toronto
|49
|24
|20
|3
|2
|53
|164
|160
|Syracuse
|51
|23
|21
|3
|4
|53
|169
|180
|Laval
|51
|23
|21
|5
|2
|53
|148
|159
|Cleveland
|50
|23
|23
|2
|2
|50
|137
|145
|Binghamton
|49
|22
|23
|4
|0
|48
|136
|151
Western Conference
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|50
|34
|9
|4
|3
|75
|170
|111
|Iowa
|51
|31
|14
|3
|3
|68
|163
|141
|Chicago
|49
|23
|21
|3
|2
|51
|123
|137
|Grand Rapids
|51
|22
|22
|3
|4
|51
|144
|164
|Texas
|50
|23
|23
|2
|2
|50
|140
|155
|Rockford
|51
|23
|25
|1
|2
|49
|128
|155
|San Antonio
|49
|17
|20
|7
|5
|46
|133
|156
|Manitoba
|51
|22
|29
|0
|0
|44
|133
|157
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|47
|30
|15
|1
|1
|62
|165
|128
|Stockton
|44
|26
|12
|3
|3
|58
|164
|133
|Colorado
|46
|27
|15
|3
|1
|58
|154
|135
|Ontario
|48
|24
|19
|4
|1
|53
|136
|171
|San Diego
|44
|22
|16
|4
|2
|50
|147
|131
|Bakersfield
|48
|20
|23
|4
|1
|45
|142
|172
|San Jose
|44
|14
|25
|3
|2
|33
|136
|160
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Charlotte 5, Rochester 2
Utica 3, Laval 2
WB/Scranton 2, Hartford 1
Syracuse 1, Binghamton 0
Milwaukee 2, Texas 1
Rockford 2, Manitoba 1
Tucson 5, Colorado 2
Ontario 4, Bakersfield 2
Stockton 4, San Jose 3
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Iowa, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Springfield at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Laval at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.