AHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|52
|31
|15
|3
|3
|68
|153
|132
|Hartford
|51
|28
|13
|5
|5
|66
|148
|140
|Charlotte
|49
|29
|17
|3
|0
|61
|167
|135
|Providence
|51
|27
|18
|3
|3
|60
|158
|136
|WB/Scranton
|52
|25
|19
|3
|5
|58
|138
|157
|Springfield
|51
|26
|23
|2
|0
|54
|160
|154
|Lehigh Valley
|51
|22
|23
|1
|5
|50
|126
|141
|Bridgeport
|51
|18
|27
|5
|1
|42
|112
|162
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|51
|32
|15
|3
|1
|68
|189
|154
|Utica
|52
|28
|19
|3
|2
|61
|181
|163
|Rochester
|50
|27
|17
|2
|4
|60
|147
|138
|Toronto
|50
|25
|20
|3
|2
|55
|168
|162
|Syracuse
|52
|24
|21
|3
|4
|55
|172
|182
|Laval
|52
|23
|22
|5
|2
|53
|149
|162
|Binghamton
|50
|23
|23
|4
|0
|50
|140
|154
|Cleveland
|51
|23
|24
|2
|2
|50
|139
|149
Western Conference
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|51
|34
|10
|4
|3
|75
|172
|116
|Iowa
|52
|32
|14
|3
|3
|70
|166
|141
|Chicago
|50
|24
|21
|3
|2
|53
|128
|139
|Grand Rapids
|52
|23
|22
|3
|4
|53
|148
|166
|Texas
|51
|23
|23
|2
|3
|51
|142
|158
|Rockford
|52
|24
|25
|1
|2
|51
|133
|157
|San Antonio
|50
|18
|20
|7
|5
|48
|136
|158
|Manitoba
|52
|22
|30
|0
|0
|44
|135
|162
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|47
|30
|15
|1
|1
|62
|165
|128
|Stockton
|45
|26
|13
|3
|3
|58
|167
|139
|Colorado
|46
|27
|15
|3
|1
|58
|154
|135
|Ontario
|49
|25
|19
|4
|1
|55
|142
|174
|San Diego
|45
|22
|17
|4
|2
|50
|147
|134
|Bakersfield
|48
|20
|23
|4
|1
|45
|142
|172
|San Jose
|44
|14
|25
|3
|2
|33
|136
|160
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 2
Syracuse 3, Utica 2
Toronto 4, Belleville 2
Binghamton 4, Hershey 3
Lehigh Valley 3, Bridgeport 2
Providence 4, WB/Scranton 2
Hartford 3, Laval 1
Iowa 3, San Diego 0
San Antonio 3, Texas 2
Ontario 6, Stockton 3
Saturday’s Games
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Iowa, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Springfield at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Laval at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Syracuse at Belleville, 2 p.m.
Binghamton at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at Stockton, 4 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
