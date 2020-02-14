AHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 52 31 15 3 3 68 153 132 Hartford 51 28 13 5 5 66 148 140 Charlotte 49 29 17 3 0 61 167 135 Providence 51 27 18 3 3 60 158 136 WB/Scranton 52 25 19 3 5 58 138 157 Springfield 51 26 23 2 0 54 160 154 Lehigh Valley 51 22 23 1 5 50 126 141 Bridgeport 51 18 27 5 1 42 112 162

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 51 32 15 3 1 68 189 154 Utica 52 28 19 3 2 61 181 163 Rochester 50 27 17 2 4 60 147 138 Toronto 50 25 20 3 2 55 168 162 Syracuse 52 24 21 3 4 55 172 182 Laval 52 23 22 5 2 53 149 162 Binghamton 50 23 23 4 0 50 140 154 Cleveland 51 23 24 2 2 50 139 149

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 51 34 10 4 3 75 172 116 Iowa 52 32 14 3 3 70 166 141 Chicago 50 24 21 3 2 53 128 139 Grand Rapids 52 23 22 3 4 53 148 166 Texas 51 23 23 2 3 51 142 158 Rockford 52 24 25 1 2 51 133 157 San Antonio 50 18 20 7 5 48 136 158 Manitoba 52 22 30 0 0 44 135 162

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 47 30 15 1 1 62 165 128 Stockton 45 26 13 3 3 58 167 139 Colorado 46 27 15 3 1 58 154 135 Ontario 49 25 19 4 1 55 142 174 San Diego 45 22 17 4 2 50 147 134 Bakersfield 48 20 23 4 1 45 142 172 San Jose 44 14 25 3 2 33 136 160

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 2

Syracuse 3, Utica 2

Toronto 4, Belleville 2

Binghamton 4, Hershey 3

Lehigh Valley 3, Bridgeport 2

Providence 4, WB/Scranton 2

Hartford 3, Laval 1

Iowa 3, San Diego 0

San Antonio 3, Texas 2

Ontario 6, Stockton 3

Saturday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Springfield at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Laval at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Syracuse at Belleville, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

