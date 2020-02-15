AHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|52
|29
|13
|5
|5
|68
|152
|143
|Hershey
|53
|31
|16
|3
|3
|68
|155
|136
|Charlotte
|50
|29
|17
|4
|0
|62
|170
|139
|Providence
|51
|27
|18
|3
|3
|60
|158
|136
|WB/Scranton
|53
|25
|20
|3
|5
|58
|140
|160
|Springfield
|52
|27
|23
|2
|0
|56
|164
|157
|Lehigh Valley
|52
|22
|23
|1
|6
|51
|129
|145
|Bridgeport
|52
|19
|27
|5
|1
|44
|115
|164
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|52
|32
|15
|4
|1
|69
|195
|161
|Rochester
|51
|28
|17
|2
|4
|62
|151
|141
|Utica
|52
|28
|19
|3
|2
|61
|181
|163
|Toronto
|51
|26
|20
|3
|2
|57
|175
|168
|Syracuse
|53
|24
|21
|3
|5
|56
|175
|186
|Laval
|52
|23
|22
|5
|2
|53
|149
|162
|Binghamton
|51
|24
|23
|4
|0
|52
|144
|156
|Cleveland
|52
|23
|25
|2
|2
|50
|140
|153
Western Conference
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|52
|34
|11
|4
|3
|75
|172
|117
|Iowa
|53
|32
|15
|3
|3
|70
|168
|146
|Grand Rapids
|53
|24
|22
|3
|4
|55
|153
|168
|Chicago
|51
|24
|22
|3
|2
|53
|130
|144
|Rockford
|53
|25
|25
|1
|2
|53
|137
|158
|Texas
|52
|23
|24
|2
|3
|51
|142
|160
|San Antonio
|51
|19
|20
|7
|5
|50
|138
|158
|Manitoba
|53
|23
|30
|0
|0
|46
|136
|162
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|47
|30
|15
|1
|1
|62
|165
|128
|Stockton
|45
|26
|13
|3
|3
|58
|167
|139
|Colorado
|46
|27
|15
|3
|1
|58
|154
|135
|Ontario
|49
|25
|19
|4
|1
|55
|142
|174
|San Diego
|46
|23
|17
|4
|2
|52
|152
|136
|Bakersfield
|48
|20
|23
|4
|1
|45
|142
|172
|San Jose
|44
|14
|25
|3
|2
|33
|136
|160
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 2
Syracuse 3, Utica 2
Toronto 4, Belleville 2
Binghamton 4, Hershey 3
Lehigh Valley 3, Bridgeport 2
Providence 4, WB/Scranton 2
Hartford 3, Laval 1
Iowa 3, San Diego 0
San Antonio 3, Texas 2
Ontario 6, Stockton 3
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 7, Belleville 6
Springfield 4, Charlotte 3
Binghamton 4, Hershey 2
Bridgeport 3, WB/Scranton 2
Manitoba 1, Milwaukee 0
Rochester 4, Syracuse 3
Rockford 4, Cleveland 1
San Diego 5, Iowa 2
Hartford 4, Lehigh Valley 3
Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 2
San Antonio 2, Texas 0
Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Springfield at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Laval at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Syracuse at Belleville, 2 p.m.
Binghamton at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at Stockton, 4 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
