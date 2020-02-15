AHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 52 29 13 5 5 68 152 143 Hershey 53 31 16 3 3 68 155 136 Charlotte 50 29 17 4 0 62 170 139 Providence 51 27 18 3 3 60 158 136 WB/Scranton 53 25 20 3 5 58 140 160 Springfield 52 27 23 2 0 56 164 157 Lehigh Valley 52 22 23 1 6 51 129 145 Bridgeport 52 19 27 5 1 44 115 164

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 52 32 15 4 1 69 195 161 Rochester 51 28 17 2 4 62 151 141 Utica 52 28 19 3 2 61 181 163 Toronto 51 26 20 3 2 57 175 168 Syracuse 53 24 21 3 5 56 175 186 Laval 52 23 22 5 2 53 149 162 Binghamton 51 24 23 4 0 52 144 156 Cleveland 52 23 25 2 2 50 140 153

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 52 34 11 4 3 75 172 117 Iowa 53 32 15 3 3 70 168 146 Grand Rapids 53 24 22 3 4 55 153 168 Chicago 51 24 22 3 2 53 130 144 Rockford 53 25 25 1 2 53 137 158 Texas 52 23 24 2 3 51 142 160 San Antonio 51 19 20 7 5 50 138 158 Manitoba 53 23 30 0 0 46 136 162

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 47 30 15 1 1 62 165 128 Stockton 45 26 13 3 3 58 167 139 Colorado 46 27 15 3 1 58 154 135 Ontario 49 25 19 4 1 55 142 174 San Diego 46 23 17 4 2 52 152 136 Bakersfield 48 20 23 4 1 45 142 172 San Jose 44 14 25 3 2 33 136 160

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 2

Syracuse 3, Utica 2

Toronto 4, Belleville 2

Binghamton 4, Hershey 3

Lehigh Valley 3, Bridgeport 2

Providence 4, WB/Scranton 2

Hartford 3, Laval 1

Iowa 3, San Diego 0

San Antonio 3, Texas 2

Ontario 6, Stockton 3

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 7, Belleville 6

Springfield 4, Charlotte 3

Binghamton 4, Hershey 2

Bridgeport 3, WB/Scranton 2

Manitoba 1, Milwaukee 0

Rochester 4, Syracuse 3

Rockford 4, Cleveland 1

San Diego 5, Iowa 2

Hartford 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 2

San Antonio 2, Texas 0

Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Springfield at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Laval at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Syracuse at Belleville, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

