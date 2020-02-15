Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL Glance

February 15, 2020 10:09 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 52 29 13 5 5 68 152 143
Hershey 53 31 16 3 3 68 155 136
Charlotte 50 29 17 4 0 62 170 139
Providence 51 27 18 3 3 60 158 136
WB/Scranton 53 25 20 3 5 58 140 160
Springfield 52 27 23 2 0 56 164 157
Lehigh Valley 52 22 23 1 6 51 129 145
Bridgeport 52 19 27 5 1 44 115 164

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 52 32 15 4 1 69 195 161
Rochester 51 28 17 2 4 62 151 141
Utica 52 28 19 3 2 61 181 163
Toronto 51 26 20 3 2 57 175 168
Syracuse 53 24 21 3 5 56 175 186
Laval 52 23 22 5 2 53 149 162
Binghamton 51 24 23 4 0 52 144 156
Cleveland 52 23 25 2 2 50 140 153

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 52 34 11 4 3 75 172 117
Iowa 53 32 15 3 3 70 168 146
Grand Rapids 53 24 22 3 4 55 153 168
Chicago 51 24 22 3 2 53 130 144
Rockford 53 25 25 1 2 53 137 158
Texas 52 23 24 2 3 51 142 160
San Antonio 51 19 20 7 5 50 138 158
Manitoba 53 23 30 0 0 46 136 162

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 47 30 15 1 1 62 165 128
Stockton 45 26 13 3 3 58 167 139
Colorado 46 27 15 3 1 58 154 135
Ontario 49 25 19 4 1 55 142 174
San Diego 46 23 17 4 2 52 152 136
Bakersfield 48 20 23 4 1 45 142 172
San Jose 44 14 25 3 2 33 136 160

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 2

Syracuse 3, Utica 2

Advertisement

Toronto 4, Belleville 2

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Binghamton 4, Hershey 3

Lehigh Valley 3, Bridgeport 2

Providence 4, WB/Scranton 2

Hartford 3, Laval 1

Iowa 3, San Diego 0

San Antonio 3, Texas 2

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Ontario 6, Stockton 3

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 7, Belleville 6

Springfield 4, Charlotte 3

Binghamton 4, Hershey 2

Bridgeport 3, WB/Scranton 2

Manitoba 1, Milwaukee 0

Rochester 4, Syracuse 3

Rockford 4, Cleveland 1

San Diego 5, Iowa 2

Hartford 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 2

San Antonio 2, Texas 0

Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Springfield at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Laval at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Syracuse at Belleville, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Loadmasters secure, off-load cargo on board an aircraft

Today in History

1841: First continuous filibuster in the Senate begins