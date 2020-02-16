Listen Live Sports

AHL Glance

February 16, 2020 10:09 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 54 32 16 3 3 70 160 139
Hartford 52 29 13 5 5 68 152 143
Charlotte 51 29 18 4 0 62 173 143
Providence 52 28 18 3 3 62 161 136
Springfield 53 28 23 2 0 58 168 160
WB/Scranton 53 25 20 3 5 58 140 160
Lehigh Valley 53 22 24 1 6 51 132 150
Bridgeport 52 19 27 5 1 44 115 164

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 52 32 15 4 1 69 195 161
Rochester 52 29 17 2 4 64 154 143
Utica 53 28 20 3 2 61 183 166
Toronto 51 26 20 3 2 57 175 168
Syracuse 53 24 21 3 5 56 175 186
Laval 53 23 23 5 2 53 149 165
Binghamton 51 24 23 4 0 52 144 156
Cleveland 53 23 25 3 2 51 142 156

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 52 34 11 4 3 75 172 117
Iowa 53 32 15 3 3 70 168 146
Chicago 52 25 22 3 2 55 133 146
Grand Rapids 53 24 22 3 4 55 153 168
Rockford 53 25 25 1 2 53 137 158
Texas 52 23 24 2 3 51 142 160
San Antonio 51 19 20 7 5 50 138 158
Manitoba 53 23 30 0 0 46 136 162

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 48 30 15 1 2 63 168 132
Stockton 46 27 13 3 3 60 171 142
Colorado 48 28 16 3 1 60 162 145
Ontario 50 26 19 4 1 57 148 177
San Diego 46 23 17 4 2 52 152 136
Bakersfield 50 20 24 4 2 46 148 182
San Jose 45 15 25 3 2 35 141 162

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 7, Belleville 6

Springfield 4, Charlotte 3

Binghamton 4, Hershey 2

Bridgeport 3, WB/Scranton 2

Manitoba 1, Milwaukee 0

Rochester 4, Syracuse 3

Rockford 4, Cleveland 1

San Diego 5, Iowa 2

Hartford 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 2

San Antonio 2, Texas 0

Stockton 4, Tucson 3

Colorado 5, Bakersfield 4

Sunday’s Games

Springfield 4, Charlotte 3

Providence 3, Laval 0

Rochester 3, Utica 2

Chicago 3, Cleveland 2

Hershey 5, Lehigh Valley 3

Ontario 6, Colorado 3

San Jose 5, Bakersfield 2

Monday’s Games

Syracuse at Belleville, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

