AHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|54
|32
|16
|3
|3
|70
|160
|139
|Hartford
|52
|29
|13
|5
|5
|68
|152
|143
|Charlotte
|51
|29
|18
|4
|0
|62
|173
|143
|Providence
|52
|28
|18
|3
|3
|62
|161
|136
|Springfield
|53
|28
|23
|2
|0
|58
|168
|160
|WB/Scranton
|53
|25
|20
|3
|5
|58
|140
|160
|Lehigh Valley
|53
|22
|24
|1
|6
|51
|132
|150
|Bridgeport
|52
|19
|27
|5
|1
|44
|115
|164
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|52
|32
|15
|4
|1
|69
|195
|161
|Rochester
|52
|29
|17
|2
|4
|64
|154
|143
|Utica
|53
|28
|20
|3
|2
|61
|183
|166
|Toronto
|51
|26
|20
|3
|2
|57
|175
|168
|Syracuse
|53
|24
|21
|3
|5
|56
|175
|186
|Laval
|53
|23
|23
|5
|2
|53
|149
|165
|Binghamton
|51
|24
|23
|4
|0
|52
|144
|156
|Cleveland
|53
|23
|25
|3
|2
|51
|142
|156
Western Conference
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|52
|34
|11
|4
|3
|75
|172
|117
|Iowa
|53
|32
|15
|3
|3
|70
|168
|146
|Chicago
|52
|25
|22
|3
|2
|55
|133
|146
|Grand Rapids
|53
|24
|22
|3
|4
|55
|153
|168
|Rockford
|53
|25
|25
|1
|2
|53
|137
|158
|Texas
|52
|23
|24
|2
|3
|51
|142
|160
|San Antonio
|51
|19
|20
|7
|5
|50
|138
|158
|Manitoba
|53
|23
|30
|0
|0
|46
|136
|162
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|48
|30
|15
|1
|2
|63
|168
|132
|Stockton
|46
|27
|13
|3
|3
|60
|171
|142
|Colorado
|48
|28
|16
|3
|1
|60
|162
|145
|Ontario
|50
|26
|19
|4
|1
|57
|148
|177
|San Diego
|46
|23
|17
|4
|2
|52
|152
|136
|Bakersfield
|50
|20
|24
|4
|2
|46
|148
|182
|San Jose
|45
|15
|25
|3
|2
|35
|141
|162
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 7, Belleville 6
Springfield 4, Charlotte 3
Binghamton 4, Hershey 2
Bridgeport 3, WB/Scranton 2
Manitoba 1, Milwaukee 0
Rochester 4, Syracuse 3
Rockford 4, Cleveland 1
San Diego 5, Iowa 2
Hartford 4, Lehigh Valley 3
Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 2
San Antonio 2, Texas 0
Stockton 4, Tucson 3
Colorado 5, Bakersfield 4
Sunday’s Games
Springfield 4, Charlotte 3
Providence 3, Laval 0
Rochester 3, Utica 2
Chicago 3, Cleveland 2
Hershey 5, Lehigh Valley 3
Ontario 6, Colorado 3
San Jose 5, Bakersfield 2
Monday’s Games
Syracuse at Belleville, 2 p.m.
Binghamton at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at Stockton, 4 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Binghamton at Toronto, 11 a.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.
