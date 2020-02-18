AHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|54
|32
|16
|3
|3
|70
|160
|139
|Hartford
|52
|29
|13
|5
|5
|68
|152
|143
|Providence
|53
|29
|18
|3
|3
|64
|164
|138
|Charlotte
|51
|29
|18
|4
|0
|62
|173
|143
|Springfield
|53
|28
|23
|2
|0
|58
|168
|160
|WB/Scranton
|53
|25
|20
|3
|5
|58
|140
|160
|Lehigh Valley
|53
|22
|24
|1
|6
|51
|132
|150
|Bridgeport
|53
|19
|28
|5
|1
|44
|117
|167
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|53
|33
|15
|4
|1
|71
|200
|163
|Rochester
|52
|29
|17
|2
|4
|64
|154
|143
|Utica
|53
|28
|20
|3
|2
|61
|183
|166
|Toronto
|52
|26
|21
|3
|2
|57
|177
|173
|Syracuse
|54
|24
|22
|3
|5
|56
|177
|191
|Binghamton
|52
|25
|23
|4
|0
|54
|149
|158
|Laval
|53
|23
|23
|5
|2
|53
|149
|165
|Cleveland
|53
|23
|25
|3
|2
|51
|142
|156
Western Conference
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|53
|35
|11
|4
|3
|77
|176
|118
|Iowa
|53
|32
|15
|3
|3
|70
|168
|146
|Chicago
|52
|25
|22
|3
|2
|55
|133
|146
|Grand Rapids
|53
|24
|22
|3
|4
|55
|153
|168
|Rockford
|53
|25
|25
|1
|2
|53
|137
|158
|Texas
|52
|23
|24
|2
|3
|51
|142
|160
|San Antonio
|51
|19
|20
|7
|5
|50
|138
|158
|Manitoba
|54
|23
|31
|0
|0
|46
|137
|166
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|49
|30
|16
|1
|2
|63
|171
|138
|Stockton
|47
|28
|13
|3
|3
|62
|174
|144
|Colorado
|48
|28
|16
|3
|1
|60
|162
|145
|Ontario
|50
|26
|19
|4
|1
|57
|148
|177
|San Diego
|47
|23
|17
|5
|2
|53
|154
|139
|Bakersfield
|50
|20
|24
|4
|2
|46
|148
|182
|San Jose
|46
|16
|25
|3
|2
|37
|147
|165
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Belleville 5, Syracuse 2
Binghamton 5, Toronto 2
Milwaukee 4, Manitoba 1
Providence 3, Bridgeport 2
Stockton 3, San Diego 2
San Jose 6, Tucson 3
Tuesday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Binghamton at Toronto, 11 a.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
