AHL Glance

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 54 32 16 3 3 70 160 139 Hartford 52 29 13 5 5 68 152 143 Providence 53 29 18 3 3 64 164 138 Charlotte 51 29 18 4 0 62 173 143 Springfield 53 28 23 2 0 58 168 160 WB/Scranton 53 25 20 3 5 58 140 160 Lehigh Valley 53 22 24 1 6 51 132 150 Bridgeport 53 19 28 5 1 44 117 167

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 53 33 15 4 1 71 200 163 Rochester 52 29 17 2 4 64 154 143 Utica 53 28 20 3 2 61 183 166 Toronto 52 26 21 3 2 57 177 173 Syracuse 54 24 22 3 5 56 177 191 Binghamton 52 25 23 4 0 54 149 158 Laval 53 23 23 5 2 53 149 165 Cleveland 53 23 25 3 2 51 142 156

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 53 35 11 4 3 77 176 118 Iowa 53 32 15 3 3 70 168 146 Chicago 52 25 22 3 2 55 133 146 Grand Rapids 53 24 22 3 4 55 153 168 Rockford 53 25 25 1 2 53 137 158 Texas 52 23 24 2 3 51 142 160 San Antonio 51 19 20 7 5 50 138 158 Manitoba 54 23 31 0 0 46 137 166

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 49 30 16 1 2 63 171 138 Stockton 47 28 13 3 3 62 174 144 Colorado 48 28 16 3 1 60 162 145 Ontario 50 26 19 4 1 57 148 177 San Diego 47 23 17 5 2 53 154 139 Bakersfield 50 20 24 4 2 46 148 182 San Jose 46 16 25 3 2 37 147 165

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Belleville 5, Syracuse 2

Binghamton 5, Toronto 2

Milwaukee 4, Manitoba 1

Providence 3, Bridgeport 2

Stockton 3, San Diego 2

San Jose 6, Tucson 3

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

