AHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|54
|32
|16
|3
|3
|70
|160
|139
|Hartford
|52
|29
|13
|5
|5
|68
|152
|143
|Providence
|53
|29
|18
|3
|3
|64
|164
|138
|Charlotte
|51
|29
|18
|4
|0
|62
|173
|143
|Springfield
|53
|28
|23
|2
|0
|58
|168
|160
|WB/Scranton
|53
|25
|20
|3
|5
|58
|140
|160
|Lehigh Valley
|54
|23
|24
|1
|6
|53
|140
|155
|Bridgeport
|54
|19
|29
|5
|1
|44
|122
|175
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|54
|34
|15
|4
|1
|73
|203
|165
|Rochester
|53
|29
|17
|3
|4
|65
|156
|146
|Utica
|53
|28
|20
|3
|2
|61
|183
|166
|Toronto
|53
|26
|22
|3
|2
|57
|180
|178
|Binghamton
|53
|26
|23
|4
|0
|56
|154
|161
|Syracuse
|54
|24
|22
|3
|5
|56
|177
|191
|Laval
|54
|23
|23
|5
|3
|54
|153
|170
|Cleveland
|53
|23
|25
|3
|2
|51
|142
|156
Western Conference
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|54
|35
|12
|4
|3
|77
|178
|121
|Iowa
|54
|33
|15
|3
|3
|72
|171
|148
|Grand Rapids
|55
|26
|22
|3
|4
|59
|158
|171
|Chicago
|53
|25
|23
|3
|2
|55
|135
|149
|Rockford
|54
|25
|26
|1
|2
|53
|138
|160
|Texas
|52
|23
|24
|2
|3
|51
|142
|160
|San Antonio
|51
|19
|20
|7
|5
|50
|138
|158
|Manitoba
|55
|24
|31
|0
|0
|48
|142
|170
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|49
|30
|16
|1
|2
|63
|171
|138
|Stockton
|48
|28
|14
|3
|3
|62
|176
|147
|Colorado
|48
|28
|16
|3
|1
|60
|162
|145
|Ontario
|50
|26
|19
|4
|1
|57
|148
|177
|San Diego
|48
|24
|17
|5
|2
|55
|157
|141
|Bakersfield
|50
|20
|24
|4
|2
|46
|148
|182
|San Jose
|46
|16
|25
|3
|2
|37
|147
|165
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Binghamton 5, Toronto 3
Lehigh Valley 8, Bridgeport 5
Manitoba 5, Laval 4
Belleville 3, Rochester 2
Iowa 3, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 3, Stockton 2
Thursday’s Games
Grand Rapids 3, Chicago 2
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.
Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.
San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Springfield, 5:05 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 6 p.m.
