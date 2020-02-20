AHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 54 32 16 3 3 70 160 139 Hartford 52 29 13 5 5 68 152 143 Providence 53 29 18 3 3 64 164 138 Charlotte 51 29 18 4 0 62 173 143 Springfield 53 28 23 2 0 58 168 160 WB/Scranton 53 25 20 3 5 58 140 160 Lehigh Valley 54 23 24 1 6 53 140 155 Bridgeport 54 19 29 5 1 44 122 175

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 54 34 15 4 1 73 203 165 Rochester 53 29 17 3 4 65 156 146 Utica 53 28 20 3 2 61 183 166 Toronto 53 26 22 3 2 57 180 178 Binghamton 53 26 23 4 0 56 154 161 Syracuse 54 24 22 3 5 56 177 191 Laval 54 23 23 5 3 54 153 170 Cleveland 53 23 25 3 2 51 142 156

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 54 35 12 4 3 77 178 121 Iowa 54 33 15 3 3 72 171 148 Grand Rapids 55 26 22 3 4 59 158 171 Chicago 53 25 23 3 2 55 135 149 Rockford 54 25 26 1 2 53 138 160 Texas 52 23 24 2 3 51 142 160 San Antonio 51 19 20 7 5 50 138 158 Manitoba 55 24 31 0 0 48 142 170

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 49 30 16 1 2 63 171 138 Stockton 48 28 14 3 3 62 176 147 Colorado 48 28 16 3 1 60 162 145 Ontario 50 26 19 4 1 57 148 177 San Diego 48 24 17 5 2 55 157 141 Bakersfield 50 20 24 4 2 46 148 182 San Jose 46 16 25 3 2 37 147 165

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton 5, Toronto 3

Lehigh Valley 8, Bridgeport 5

Manitoba 5, Laval 4

Belleville 3, Rochester 2

Iowa 3, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 3, Stockton 2

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids 3, Chicago 2

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Springfield, 5:05 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 6 p.m.

