AHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|55
|32
|17
|3
|3
|70
|161
|141
|Hartford
|53
|29
|14
|5
|5
|68
|153
|147
|Providence
|53
|29
|18
|3
|3
|64
|164
|138
|Charlotte
|52
|29
|19
|4
|0
|62
|174
|145
|Springfield
|54
|29
|23
|2
|0
|60
|172
|161
|WB/Scranton
|54
|26
|20
|3
|5
|60
|142
|161
|Lehigh Valley
|55
|23
|24
|2
|6
|54
|142
|158
|Bridgeport
|54
|19
|29
|5
|1
|44
|122
|175
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|55
|34
|16
|4
|1
|73
|206
|171
|Rochester
|54
|30
|17
|3
|4
|67
|159
|148
|Utica
|54
|29
|20
|3
|2
|63
|189
|169
|Binghamton
|54
|27
|23
|4
|0
|58
|156
|162
|Syracuse
|55
|25
|22
|3
|5
|58
|183
|194
|Toronto
|53
|26
|22
|3
|2
|57
|180
|178
|Laval
|55
|24
|23
|5
|3
|56
|157
|171
|Cleveland
|54
|23
|26
|3
|2
|51
|145
|162
Western Conference
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|55
|36
|12
|4
|3
|79
|182
|122
|Iowa
|55
|33
|16
|3
|3
|72
|174
|152
|Grand Rapids
|55
|26
|22
|3
|4
|59
|158
|171
|Chicago
|54
|25
|24
|3
|2
|55
|136
|153
|Rockford
|55
|26
|26
|1
|2
|55
|139
|160
|Texas
|53
|24
|24
|2
|3
|53
|146
|163
|San Antonio
|52
|19
|21
|7
|5
|50
|138
|159
|Manitoba
|56
|24
|32
|0
|0
|48
|143
|174
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|50
|31
|16
|1
|2
|65
|174
|140
|Stockton
|49
|28
|14
|4
|3
|63
|178
|150
|Colorado
|49
|29
|16
|3
|1
|62
|164
|146
|Ontario
|51
|26
|19
|5
|1
|58
|149
|179
|San Diego
|49
|25
|17
|5
|2
|57
|161
|142
|Bakersfield
|51
|20
|25
|4
|2
|46
|149
|186
|San Jose
|46
|16
|25
|3
|2
|37
|147
|165
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Syracuse 6, Cleveland 3
Utica 6, Belleville 3
Binghamton 2, Charlotte 1
Rochester 3, Lehigh Valley 2
Springfield 4, Hartford 1
WB/Scranton 2, Hershey 1
Laval 4, Manitoba 1
Milwaukee 4, Chicago 1
Rockford 1, San Antonio 0
Texas 4, Iowa 3
Tucson 3, Stockton 2
Colorado 2, Ontario 1
San Diego 4, Bakersfield 1
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.
Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.
San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Springfield, 5:05 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.