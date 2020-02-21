AHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 55 32 17 3 3 70 161 141 Hartford 53 29 14 5 5 68 153 147 Providence 53 29 18 3 3 64 164 138 Charlotte 52 29 19 4 0 62 174 145 Springfield 54 29 23 2 0 60 172 161 WB/Scranton 54 26 20 3 5 60 142 161 Lehigh Valley 55 23 24 2 6 54 142 158 Bridgeport 54 19 29 5 1 44 122 175

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 55 34 16 4 1 73 206 171 Rochester 54 30 17 3 4 67 159 148 Utica 54 29 20 3 2 63 189 169 Binghamton 54 27 23 4 0 58 156 162 Syracuse 55 25 22 3 5 58 183 194 Toronto 53 26 22 3 2 57 180 178 Laval 55 24 23 5 3 56 157 171 Cleveland 54 23 26 3 2 51 145 162

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 55 36 12 4 3 79 182 122 Iowa 55 33 16 3 3 72 174 152 Grand Rapids 55 26 22 3 4 59 158 171 Chicago 54 25 24 3 2 55 136 153 Rockford 55 26 26 1 2 55 139 160 Texas 53 24 24 2 3 53 146 163 San Antonio 52 19 21 7 5 50 138 159 Manitoba 56 24 32 0 0 48 143 174

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 50 31 16 1 2 65 174 140 Stockton 49 28 14 4 3 63 178 150 Colorado 49 29 16 3 1 62 164 146 Ontario 51 26 19 5 1 58 149 179 San Diego 49 25 17 5 2 57 161 142 Bakersfield 51 20 25 4 2 46 149 186 San Jose 46 16 25 3 2 37 147 165

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Syracuse 6, Cleveland 3

Utica 6, Belleville 3

Binghamton 2, Charlotte 1

Rochester 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Springfield 4, Hartford 1

WB/Scranton 2, Hershey 1

Laval 4, Manitoba 1

Milwaukee 4, Chicago 1

Rockford 1, San Antonio 0

Texas 4, Iowa 3

Tucson 3, Stockton 2

Colorado 2, Ontario 1

San Diego 4, Bakersfield 1

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Springfield, 5:05 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

