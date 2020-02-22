AHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 56 33 17 3 3 72 166 145 Hartford 54 29 14 6 5 69 156 151 Providence 54 30 18 3 3 66 171 142 Charlotte 53 30 19 4 0 64 180 148 WB/Scranton 55 27 20 3 5 62 146 164 Springfield 55 29 24 2 0 60 176 168 Lehigh Valley 56 23 25 2 6 54 143 160 Bridgeport 55 19 29 5 2 45 126 180

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 56 35 16 4 1 75 211 175 Rochester 55 30 17 4 4 68 161 151 Utica 54 29 20 3 2 63 189 169 Syracuse 56 26 22 3 5 60 185 195 Binghamton 55 27 24 4 0 58 159 168 Laval 56 25 23 5 3 58 159 172 Toronto 54 26 23 3 2 57 181 180 Cleveland 55 24 26 3 2 53 148 164

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 56 37 12 4 3 81 189 124 Iowa 55 33 16 3 3 72 174 152 Grand Rapids 56 26 23 3 4 59 161 175 Chicago 54 25 24 3 2 55 136 153 Rockford 56 26 27 1 2 55 141 167 Texas 53 24 24 2 3 53 146 163 San Antonio 53 20 21 7 5 52 142 162 Manitoba 57 24 32 1 0 49 147 179

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 50 31 16 1 2 65 174 140 Stockton 49 28 14 4 3 63 178 150 Colorado 49 29 16 3 1 62 164 146 Ontario 51 26 19 5 1 58 149 179 San Diego 49 25 17 5 2 57 161 142 Bakersfield 51 20 25 4 2 46 149 186 San Jose 46 16 25 3 2 37 147 165

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Syracuse 6, Cleveland 3

Utica 6, Belleville 3

Binghamton 2, Charlotte 1

Rochester 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Springfield 4, Hartford 1

WB/Scranton 2, Hershey 1

Laval 4, Manitoba 1

Milwaukee 4, Chicago 1

Rockford 1, San Antonio 0

Texas 4, Iowa 3

Tucson 3, Stockton 2

Colorado 2, Ontario 1

San Diego 4, Bakersfield 1

Saturday’s Games

Laval 2, Toronto 1

Belleville 5, Manitoba 4

Hershey 5, Bridgeport 4

Milwaukee 7, Rockford 2

San Antonio 4, Grand Rapids 3

Syracuse 2, Lehigh Valley 1

WB/Scranton 4, Hartford 3

Charlotte 6, Binghamton 3

Cleveland 3, Rochester 2

Providence 7, Springfield 4

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Springfield, 5:05 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

